Ryan Reed – Las Vegas Advance

Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Las Vegas

Ryan Reed has five starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS); his best result came in 2017 where he qualified 10th and finished ninth.

Reed has never finished lower than 19th at Vegas and has an average starting position of 14.8 and an average finish of 14.2.

Reed also has one start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at LVMS in 2012 where he finished 17th after starting the race in the 18th position.

Last Time at Vegas

Ryan Reed qualified his No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford 13th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and was poised for a solid top-10 finish until a flat tire derailed his efforts. Reed was able to only lose one lap and salvage a 19th-place finish Saturday afternoon in Vegas.

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Point Standings

Reed currently sits 10th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with two races remaining before the Playoffs.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

Reed on Las Vegas

“It’s nice to get a second shot at Vegas this year. I love heading out west and we had a good run going there earlier this year. This is the last race before the Playoffs so it’s important to build up momentum.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **