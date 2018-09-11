Trevor Bayne – Las Vegas Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Rehydrate Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @TBayne6

South Point 400 – Sunday, September 16 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

· Bayne will make his ninth career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Las Vegas this weekend. In eight previous races, Bayne has an average finish of 18.8 with one top-10.

· He’s finished 20th or better in the last three races, including a 20th-place result this past March. He crossed the line 13th in 2017, his best finish at the 1.5-mile track since a ninth-place result back in 2012.

· Bayne has completed all but eight of the laps at Las Vegas in his eight career starts. His highest starting spot of 16th came back in his first ever Cup start in 2011.

· Bayne also has five starts at Las Vegas in the Xfinity Series, all of which he finished top-10 in, including three top-fives.

Last Time at Las Vegas

· Bayne rolled off the grid 24th for the race back in March and fought a tight-handling Ford to finish 20th.

Matt Puccia at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

· Matt Puccia will call his eighth MENCS race at Las Vegas this weekend, and fourth with Bayne.

· In seven previous starts, Puccia has one top-10, a third-place result with Greg Biffle back in 2012. Puccia’s average finish at the 1.5-mile oval is 15.1, while the average start for him as a crew chief is 18.1.

· Puccia called one Xfinity race for Paul Menard at Las Vegas in 2010, finishing eighth.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Las Vegas:

“I’m fired up to get back in the car this weekend in Las Vegas, a track that is always fun to go to. We’ve shown some decent speed there recently, and we’ve shown some improvement over the past few weeks. We’re looking forward to putting on a good show in our AdvoCare Rehydrate Ford Fusion.”

Recapping Indy

After rolling off the grid 29th in a postponed Monday afternoon Brickyard 400, Matt Kenseth quickly charged towards the front, breaking the top-10 early. By the end of stage two, Kenseth picked off multiple cars to take the lead and win stage two of the 160-lap race. Under a green flag stop in the final stage, the car fell off the jack resulting in lost time on pit road, but Kenseth again powered forward to finish 12th at Indy.

On the Car

Bayne will once again run the colors of AdvoCare Rehydrate this weekend, a scheme that promotes AdvoCare’s electrolyte drink that Bayne and the No. 6 team use each weekend at the track.

About AdvoCare Rehydrate®

AdvoCare Rehydrate® electrolyte drink mix features vitamins, minerals and amino acids designed to promote optimal hydration and recovery. A blend of electrolytes, including a 1:1 ratio of sodium to potassium, work to re-establish your electrolyte balance, while sequential carbohydrates help to maintain proper metabolism and give your body the fuel it needs to perform at its best. Shop and learn more about the products and opportunity at advocare.com.

