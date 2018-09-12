Chase Briscoe – Las Vegas Advance
by Official Release On Wed, Sep. 12, 2018
Team: No. 60 Ford Mustang
Crew Chief: Mike Kelley
“I’ve only raced Vegas once, but I really enjoyed the track and felt like I took to it pretty quick. It’s always fun to go to Vegas and hang out and be the big show in town. Hopefully we can go there and continue to build momentum and have another good run.”
In 2017, Briscoe competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, qualifying third, leading for 40 laps and finishing third.
Briscoe will be signing autographs at Ford Country (280 N. Gibson Road, Henderson, NV) on Thursday, September 13th starting at 7:45pm.
Las Vegas is the 10th of 12 races for Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60