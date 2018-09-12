Chase Briscoe – Las Vegas Advance

Team: No. 60 Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

Twitter: @ChaseBriscoe5, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Briscoe on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

“I’ve only raced Vegas once, but I really enjoyed the track and felt like I took to it pretty quick. It’s always fun to go to Vegas and hang out and be the big show in town. Hopefully we can go there and continue to build momentum and have another good run.”

Briscoe at Las Vegas

In 2017, Briscoe competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, qualifying third, leading for 40 laps and finishing third.

Meet Briscoe

Briscoe will be signing autographs at Ford Country (280 N. Gibson Road, Henderson, NV) on Thursday, September 13th starting at 7:45pm.

Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford

Las Vegas is the 10th of 12 races for Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

