Spencer Boyd No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

DC Solar 300 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Car Information

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 76 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will bring chassis 704 to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the running of the DC Solar 300. Kentucky Speedway was the previous 1.5-mile track where Boyd ran this chassis. He finished in the 24th position.

News and notes: After a long and rainy weekend in Indianapolis, Boyd and team will have a quick turnaround as they shift their focus to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the running of the DC Solar 300. Crew chief Jason Miller will be back on top of the box this weekend for Boyd after serving his three week suspension. This will be Boyd’s second trip to sin city. “I am beyond ready to get back on track,” says Boyd. “The last few weeks have been a rough stretch for our team and Vegas is the perfect place to get back to what we know we’re capable of. I am thankful for all the support everyone has shown us during this bit of a slump, so I’m definitely ready to give everyone something to cheer about this weekend.”

Sponsor Highlights:

SS Greenlight Racing would like to thank Kickass Beef Jerky for their continued support of Spencer Boyd Racing and for returning as an associate sponsor this weekend. The team would also like to welcome new associate sponsors: Grann Mingus Entertainment Group with Right on Que Radio, Prestige Promotions of San Diego, and TNT Rocker Promotions for Las Vegas Motor Speedway. These agencies all specialize in managing the advancement of future stars in entertainment, specifically within the music industry. If interested in local talent in the San Diego, Los Angeles, or Las Vegas areas make sure to check out the members of these quality agencies. In addition, SS Greenlight Racing would like to welcome new partner, OD:30 on board this weekend. OD:30 is a footwear company that specializes in military boots. Their footwear is also ideal for law enforcement, emergency responders, or anyone who is looking to purchase exceptional footwear that is up to the challenge when it’s Time to Rise™.

TV/Radio: The DC Solar 300 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway can be seen live on Saturday, September 15th on NBCSN. Race coverage will begin at 5:00 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on PRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2017 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

