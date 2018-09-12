TJ Bell – World of Westgate 200 Race Advance

World of Westgate 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 38 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: TJ Bell

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TJBell_Racing

Bell on Racing at Las Vegas: “I’ve been looking forward to this race for a long time now,” said Bell. “It’s always fun to get behind the wheel of one of these trucks, and it’s even more special when it’s in front of the home crowd. I think Niece Motorsports has shown that it’s definitely upped its performance this season, and their alliance with GMS Racing is paying dividends. I’m excited to get back on track this week, and am really confident that we can put together a strong run.”

Bell at Las Vegas: Bell has six NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his most recent coming last season with Niece Motorsports.

Bell also has one NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, coming in 2012.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

