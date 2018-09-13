Take Your Pick! Catch All the Action with Premium Seating Upgrade Options at Talladega Superspeedway

Tweet Fans can elevate their experience during the pivotal NASCAR Playoff race weekend with one of Talladega Superspeedway’s many premium seating upgrades, including the Paddock Club.

Limited Availability for Paddock Club and Fan Suites Ticket Upgrades for Doubleheader NASCAR Playoff Weekend, Oct. 12-14

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Take your pick! Whether it’s an up-close view of pit road or in a climate-controlled suite, fans can take in unique views of action-packed racing during Talladega Superspeedway’s doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend, Oct. 12-14, with one of many premium seating upgrade options such as the Paddock Club and Fan Suites (limited availability). Both are prime locations with various amenities for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and the Talladega 250.

The Paddock Club is the ultimate fan package. Located just behind pit road, the covered Paddock Club provides fans an up-close, bird’s-eye view of their favorite drivers and teams executing in their pits, a critical factor that could be the difference between victory and defeat.

With 2-Day ($400), Sunday only ($275) and Saturday only ($150) options, the Paddock Club also gives fans a front-row view of the cars battling three- and four-wide through the Tri-Oval at speeds of 200 mph. Guests will be treated with food and drinks throughout the day, along with other amenities like built-in flat-screen TVs and one infield Paddock Club parking pass per two seats.

Included in the 2-Day and Sunday only packages is a Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade for Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500 (includes access to pit road, the Pre-Race Fan Question & Answer Session and Driver Introductions). A 2-Day package and Saturday only option includes a guided garage tour on Saturday prior to the Talladega 250.

The enclosed, climate-controlled Fan Suites offer four levels of seating, with incredible track views. Relax at the countertop or bar and enjoy delicious food and unlimited drinks while watching the best drivers on the planet tackle the mammoth 2.66-mile venue. The 3-Day Weekend Suite Package is available for $675 per person and includes a Pre-Race Pit Pass Upgrade to the 1000Bulbs.com 500, an official souvenir program, flat-screen TVs and one suite parking pass per two suite passes.

For information on all of Talladega Superspeedway’s upgrade opportunities, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/upgrades or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s most competitive (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), highest banked (33 degrees), and longest track (2.66-miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members and first responders, and teachers and educators. The historic venue, built in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd., home of Friday night’s “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and endless pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, recently announced Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Garage Fan Zone Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October of 2019. Fans can learn more about the project by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation. The track, which opened in 1969, will also celebrate its 50th Anniversary next year.

