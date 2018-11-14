JR Motorsports — NXS Homestead-Miami Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Homestead-Miami Speedway

RACE: Ford EcoBoost 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018

Elliott Sadler

No. 1 OneMain FInancial Chevrolet

• Elliott Sadler will make his 853rd and final NASCAR national series start as a full-time driver this Saturday.

• With a top-five finish, Sadler will tie his career-best season (2012), claiming 15 top fives in a single season.

• At Homestead-Miami Speedway, the veteran driver has collected two top-five and six top-10 finishes, along with 34 laps led, in 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts.

• Sadler’s best finish at the 1.5-mile Florida track is third, coming in 2016 while driving for JR Motorsports.

• The Virginia native will sport a special helmet resembling the yellow and red paint scheme he drove in Late Model competition. The helmet also features career highlights.

Michael Annett

No. 5 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

• Michael Annett’s best finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway in seven NXS starts came last season, when the Iowa native drove to a ninth-place result.

• Annett has completed all but two of the 1,200 laps attempted at HMS since 2009 in NXS competition.

• Annett will campaign Pilot Flying J’s special paint scheme which honors veterans and their service. Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, was founded by a veteran of the Korean War.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier has had a career-best season in 2018 with five wins, 17 top-five and 23 top-10 finishes. He and the No. 7 team also brought home the regular-season championship.

• Allgaier has led a staggering 741 laps so far in 2018 with one race remaining.

• The Illinois native’s best finish at Homestead in eight NXS starts is sixth, which came in the 2016 season finale. He has led seven laps at the 1.5-mile track.

• In nine starts on mile-and-a-half tracks this season, the 32- year-old driver has four top fives and six top 10s, with a best finish of second in Las Vegas in September.

Tyler Reddick

No. 9 BurgerFi Chevrolet

• Tyler Reddick will enter this weekend’s season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway as a member of the Championship 4. The JR Motorsports driver would clinch the championship if he finishes ahead of fellow contenders Christopher Bell, Cole Custer and Daniel Hemric.

• In his lone start at HMS in 2017, Reddick earned a fourthplace finish after winning the pole and leading 18 laps.

• The Corning, Calif. native’s road to the Championship 4 consists of two top fives, five top 10s and an average finish of 7.1 throughout the course of the NXS Playoffs.

• In three Truck Series starts at Homestead, Reddick has three top-10 finishes, with a best finish of second in 2016.

Driver Quotes

“This weekend is going to be an emotional one for me, with it being my last race as a full-time competitor and I wouldn’t want to be heading to Homestead driving for my last win with anyone else, but Kevin (Meendering, crew chief) and my guys. I owe my last few years of success to all of them, Dale and Kelley. Thank you. And, thank you to all of my fans. My career wouldn’t have been what it is if it wasn’t for them. Let’s go get one more victory.” – Elliott Sadler

“Based on the last segment of the schedule here, we are gaining on where we want to be when February comes next year. We’ve had speed, been able to race our way forward consistently and had good chemistry and teamwork, and that was what we wanted out of the playoff races. In these last several races, we’ve been in the top 10 or close to it in the final stage, and that’s where you make things happen. This weekend we’re going to cheer on Tyler (Reddick) to bring home another championship for JR Motorsports.” – Michael Annett

“I am so proud of everything this BRANDT Professional Agriculture team has accomplished this year. While we’d love to be competing for the championship this weekend, the cards just didn’t work out in our favor and with five wins this season, the guys on this team definitely have nothing to hang their heads about. They worked their tails off and gave me awesome racecars. We’re still going to go down to Homestead and race for one more win. This season isn’t quite over yet.” – Justin Allgaier

“I feel really good about Homestead this weekend, more so than any other track this year, honestly. It’s a worn-out mileand-a-half track that really falls into my background of how I grew up racing on dirt, which makes me feel really comfortable. Plus, we had a really good test here back in August that makes me feel extremely confident about how we will unload with our BurgerFi Chevrolet. To be a part of this Championship 4 and to be battling for the championship is what we fought for all year. Now, we have to execute for one more race and if we do that, we can be champions.” – Tyler Reddick

JRM Team Updates

• JRM at Homestead: In 30 NXS starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway, JR Motorsports has one win, four top fives and 13 top 10s. It was in 2012 that Regan Smith took the checkered flag in his first start for the team, bringing JRM its only victory at the 1.5-mile track. Last season, all four teams finished within the top 12.

• Defending the NXS Championship Title: The No. 9 team, joined this season by Tyler Reddick, will head to Homestead-Miami Speedway with the goal of defending the NASCAR Xfinity Series title, previously won last season by JR Motorsports with William Byron behind the wheel of the No. 9 Chevrolet. A victory or highest finish of the four contending teams will give the organization it’s second consecutive and third overall NXS title.

• Sadler Media Availability: Elliott Sadler is scheduled to stop by the Homestead-Miami Speedway media center on Friday, Nov. 16, at 3:45 p.m. ET for an availability. The veteran racer will speak to his last race as a full-time driver, his final season coming to a close and his overall career.

