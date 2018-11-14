Justin Fontaine – Homestead-Miami Speedway Race Advance

Ford EcoBoost 200 | Homestead-Miami Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 ProMATIC Automation | Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Justin Fontaine

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @driverfontaine

Fontaine on Racing at Homestead: “I can’t believe the end of the season is here,” said Fontaine. “It’s been an incredibly humbling season driving for Niece Motorsports and we’ve had a lot to be proud of.

“Through the good and bad though, my Niece Motorsports team has stuck behind me and I know Homestead will be no different this weekend.

“I’ve heard a lot about the track and a lot of the drivers have told me it’s one of their favorites because it’s a place where there is lots of room to race. There’s a lot on the line for some on Friday night, but for us, it’s business as usual. And there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Fontaine at Homestead: Friday night’s season finale will mark Fontaine’s first start at Homestead-Miami Speedway as he closes out his rookie campaign.

Recapping Phoenix: In his first start at ISM Raceway, Fontaine earned a 24th-place finish.

“It was an OK night for our No. 45 ProMATIC team,” said Fontaine. “It was just so hard to pass the whole night and the cautions didn’t fall our way when we needed them to, to make up any ground.”

On the Truck: Fontaine’s No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the ProMATIC Automation, Inc. colors in this week’s race. ProMATIC Automation, Inc. specializes in the design and build of custom factory automation equipment.

ProMATIC Automation, Inc. has extensive experience in the integration of high-level automation technologies like robotics, laser, vision, and dispensing systems along with many years of combined experience in the design and machining of custom manufactured components.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

