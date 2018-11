Weekend schedule for Homestead-Miami

Tweet Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, and Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Toyota, lead the field past the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series will all be winding up at Homestead-Miami with the Championship 4 races in each series. Check out the full schedule for Ford Championship weekend below, which is subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

FRIDAY, November 16

8:35-9:25 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice, No TV (Follow live)

10:05-10:55 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, No TV (Follow live)

1-2:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN1) (Follow live)

2:35-3:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN App) (Follow live)

3:45 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

5:05-5:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN App) (Follow live)

6:10 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN App) (Follow live)

8 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200, FS1 (134 laps, 201 miles) (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

11 a.m.: Championship 4 Team Owner Media Availability: Walt Czarnecki (Team Penske), Joe Garone (Furniture Row Racing), Joe Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing) and Tony Stewart (Stewart-Haas Racing)

3:45 p.m.: Elliott Sadler

7:15 p.m.: Championship 4 Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

9:45 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

SATURDAY, November 17

11:35-12:25 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN4) (Follow live)

12:35 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN App) (Follow live)

2-2:50 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Canada: TSN1, 4) (Follow live)

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Ford EcoBoost 300, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (200 laps, 300 miles) (Canada: TSN1, 4) (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

11 a.m.: Manufacturers Media Availability: Jim Campbell (Chevrolet), Mark Rushbrook (Ford) and Ed Laukes (Toyota)

6 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race

SUNDAY, November 18

3 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400, NBC/NBC Sports App (267 laps, 400.5 miles) (Canada: TSN3) (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

11 a.m.: NASCAR President Steve Phelps

5:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

