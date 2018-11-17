Custer confident at Homestead after winning last year

Tweet HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Cole Custer, driver of the #00 Haas Automation Ford, stands in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 16, 2018 in Homestead, Florida. Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images.

HOMESTEAD, Fla – Cole Custer will have a chance to hold the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship trophy on Saturday afternoon if he does the same thing he did last year at Homestead at this very time. Which is just win. It might sound easy for Custer, but he is not overlooking this year’s race.

Custer’s only win of the season came at Texas Motor Speedway two weeks ago. Overall it has been a solid season for the driver from California, but some will argue that in order to win the championship, you’re going to have to win the race at Homestead.

“We have good notes to rely on and stuff like that, but Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell came here and tested, so they’ve got to be a lot better than they were last year also,” Custer said.

Statistically and for himself, he feels that the mile and a half tracks are a strength for him and his team. After scoring 13 top-fives during the season there is confidence that they’re going to be fast on Saturday afternoon.

“Mile-and-a-halves have just always been our strong suit it seems like, so do we have a ton of confidence, I think everybody is going to be fast, but I think we’ll be right there with everybody. I think it’s a track we can compete at and win,” Custer stated.

Staying focused is something that can also give Custer an advantage. It’s been a long week of preparation for him and his team.

“I think there’s no reason why we can’t. I’ve watched a lot of film and a lot of old races, just trying to get an idea of every situation that I’m going to be put in and what to do in it and I’m pretty confident that I know what my plan is and that’s it’s good, but now it’s just me executing it. We’ve also looked at a lot of old races with our cars and stuff that’s changed, and I think we have a good idea of how to unload for this weekend,” Custer said.

Custer is trying to give his boss Tony Stewart two championships this weekend and looking for Stewart-Haas Racing’s first Xfinity Series title. It is not going to be an easy task especially with the other three competitors hungry for the championship.

Bell is a driver that is getting most of the attention especially after overcoming elimination last week and winning at ISM Raceway in Phoenix. People should not overlook Custer though, he could take home the Xfinity Championship by winning Homestead once again.

