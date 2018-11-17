RCR Post Race Report – Homestead 300

Matt Tifft Secures Top-10 Finish with No. 2 Tunity Team in 2018 Season Finale

Finish: 10th

Start: 9th

Points: 6th

“We may have finished 10th, but this result doesn’t show how fast our No. 2 Tunity Camaro was all weekend long. My team worked hard during both practice sessions to get our Chevrolet to where I could run the top lane, and I thought we were in a good spot for the race. We also qualified well, grabbing the ninth spot with a decent balance on the car. Unfortunately, when the race started I just couldn’t get the front grip out of the tires that I needed to make the top groove work. My team fought hard to get it to where I could stick and make the bottom work to my advantage, and that really helped give me just enough to break into the top 10 for the finish. I can’t thank this No. 2 team enough for everything they’ve done for me this season. We had a great year together, and I learned a lot. I also want to thank all my partners for coming on board this season. Their support means a lot to me, and I hope we did them all proud this year.”

-Matt Tifft

Shane Lee Earns Gritty Performance in His First Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in CMR Contruction Chevrolet

Finish: 20th

Start: 21st

Points: 12th

“I can definitely say we worked hard and gave it our all at Homestead-Miami Speedway. We spent most of the race just searching for grip on the track. Crew chief Nick Harrison and the team did a good job making adjustments throughout the race to help our CMR Construction Chevy’s handling, but we unfortunately ended up with a flat right-rear tire after the car broke loose and we scraped the wall with less than 80 laps to go. That really affected our race because we had to make an unscheduled green-flag pit stop. The cautions just didn’t fall the way we needed to. I’m thankful for the opportunity with Richard Childress Racing and I want to thank everyone at CMR Construction and Roofing for joining us at Homestead-Miami Speedway.”

-Shane Lee

Daniel Hemric and The South Point Casino and Hotel Chevrolet Team Make Valiant Effort to Finish Third in

Championship Standings

Finish: 4th

Start: 10th

Points: 3rd

“After qualifying in the 10th position, I drove the heck out of our South Point Hotel and Casino Chevrolet at the start of the race. At the end of Stage 1, we pitted and lost some spots on pit road but those guys rebounded really well and the rest of our stops were solid. The white line was my best friend all night. I thought the race track maintained speed down there and I was able to make hay for the majority of time. About 25 laps into a run, our car really started to gain speed. I thought it was really going to pay off for us but when we went to the next-to-last green-flag run, I saw that the No. 9 car was going to pit. We knew that if we didn’t pit within a lap of that, we were committed to a longer run. I applaud Danny Stockman for making a gutsy call to stretch it out. We gambled that the caution would come out, but it never did. I thought we did a great job of making our South Point Chevy the best we could throughout the night. We just didn’t have enough.”

-Daniel Hemric

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **