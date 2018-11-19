Kenseth, No. 6 Team Close Out 2018 with Strong Top-10

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (November 18, 2018) — Matt Kenseth and the No. 6 Roush Fenway team saved their best run of the season for last, putting together a strong effort in the Wyndham Rewards

Ford to cross the line sixth Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the season finale.

Making his final start with Roush, Kenseth qualified 17th on Friday, but quickly proved to be stronger then he qualified not far into Sunday’s 267-lap event. Kenseth hung around 16th

for the opening laps, reporting he was tight in the center but loose on exit. The 2003 Cup Champion ended stage one 16th, and would line up in the same spot for stage two.

Kenseth went on to make another green-flag stop 30 laps into the second segment, before the first yellow flag of the race flew at lap 138, when Kenseth ran 15th. He would restart 17th,

but made quick work of competitors in front of him finishing the stage in 12th.

Following more work on the No. 6 under the stage break, the 2007 Homestead winner lined up 13th for the final stage. The yellow would come out again at lap 193, and following another

pit stop, Kenseth restarted 12th with 68 to go. As stops began to cycle, the team opted to stay out, taking their chances on fuel strategy.

With all of the leaders pitting except the No. 18, the race looked to run green, but the yellow again flew with 20 to go, ensuring the team would make it to the end on fuel. After pitting with

the leaders, the pit crew put together a solid stop, sending Kenseth back out fifth for the closing laps. Amongst all the playoff drama up front, Kenseth crossed the line sixth, second among non-playoff contenders to close out 2018.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **