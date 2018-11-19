LOGANO | FORD NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES!

Tweet Photo by Patrick Sue-Chan, Speedwaymedia.com

HOMESTEAD-MIAMI, FL – November 19, 2018 – Joey Logano newly crowned Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion!

Logano won the Ford EcoBoost 400 in Homestead-Miami and his first Cup Championship of his 10-year career. In addition, Team Penske secured the Owner’s Championship and Ford Motor Company claimed the Manufacturers’ Championship title. The drivers’ championship is Ford’s ninth overall and sixth in the modern era (1972-present).

“It means a lot to me personally to have both the drivers’ and manufacturers’ championship,” said Edsel B. Ford II. “It has been since 1999 and I was there with Robert Yates and Dale Jarrett. Doing it again, 19 years later, it is absolutely indescribable to me.”

“This is incredible,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “It is so hard to win these championships. I am so proud of everyone at Team Penske, Joey Logano, Todd Gordon, Ford Performance, Edsel Ford and Joe Hinrichs are here. We put so much effort into this thing and to see it all come together is a super proud moment. That was an intense race and I am glad we got it done.”

The No. 22 Ford Fusion started the race from the fifth position and battled hard to take the lead for the first time on lap 91. But it all came down to a clean pit stop and restart after a late race caution.

The No. 22 pit crew put Logano in position to win, as the No. 22 lined up, side-by-side Martin Truex Jr. for what would be the final restart of the race. With a power move by Logano, he took the lead from Truex. He was able to pull away from the field and take the checkered flag 1.725 seconds in front of Truex.

“We did it,” shouted Logano in post-race interview. “We won the championship! I can’t believe it. I don’t know what to say. This team, Roger Penske, Todd Gordon, the pit crew. Oh my God. They gave me the car I needed at the end to do my job. Put me in position to do my job. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The Ford Fusions led a total of 138 laps out of the 267-lap race, with Logano leading 80 and Ford teammate and Playoff Final Four driver, Kevin Harvick leading 58 laps.

“This means so much for Ford Motor Company and all of our employees that work so hard,” commented Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance. “I just can’t believe this right now. We have worked so hard for the last three years to build up the program and to have this 2018 season and have 19 wins, the manufacturers’ championship and the drivers’ championship. It is incredible to have the company achieve this with the help of our partners, Team Penske and Roush Yates Engines. It is incredible.”

A total of seven Ford’s finished in the top-10. Following Logano was the No. 4, Harvick, Stage 1 winner and third place finisher of the night. Harvick won a driver high eight wins this season. Brad Keselowski finished fifth, Matt Kenseth from Roush Fenway Racing sixth, and SHR teammates Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Kurt Busch finished eighth, ninth and tenth respectively.

The MENCS season concludes with 21 overall wins by seven different drivers, 15 poles and three Championships.

In addition, Cole Custer (Homestead-Miami pole winner) and Stewart-Haas Racing won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Owner’s Championship on Saturday night.

23 CHAMPIONSHIPS – 354 WINS – 319 POLES!

About Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines is a cutting-edge engine development company, with 3 state-of-the-art facilities based in Mooresville, NC; which include Roush Yates Engines, Roush Yates Performance Engines Group, focused on road racing and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions, a world class manufacturing center and ISO 9001/AS9100 Rev D certified. The company’s core business includes designing, building, machining, and testing purpose-built race engines and components.

Ford Performance in partnership with Roush Yates Engines is the exclusive engine builder of the NASCAR FR9 Ford V8 engine and twin-turbo EcoBoost Ford V6 race engine that powers the Ford GT super car in the IMSA and FIA series.

With an unparalleled culture of winning and steeped in rich racing history, Roush Yates Engines continues to follow the company’s vision to lead performance engine innovation and staying true to the company’s mission, provide winning engines through demonstrated power and performance.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **