DARLINGTON RACEWAY ANNOUNCES 2019 BOJANGLES’ SOUTHERN 500 START TIME

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (December 11, 2018) – Darlington Raceway and NASCAR announced that the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500®, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, will start at 6 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 start time will be announced at a later date.

The Bojangles’ Southern 500 will be televised live on NBCSN. It will also broadcast on the Motor Racing Network, as well as SiriusXM Channel 90.

“Darlington Raceway will be hosting the Bojangles’ Southern 500 under the lights on Labor Day weekend for the fifth consecutive year in 2019,” track president Kerry Tharp said. “We’re excited to be hosting NASCAR’s top series again this upcoming season at 6 p.m.”

NBC and NBCSN have supported Darlington Raceway’s historic celebration of the sport with a throwback-style broadcast that aligns with the different eras the track has celebrated since the inception of throwback weekend in 2015.

MRN has also contributed to throwback weekend as well having supported the platform in a variety of different ways in the past four years.

The Tradition Continues on Labor Day weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® is set for Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. You can keep up with all of the latest news from Darlington Raceway at DarlingtonRaceway.com, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DarlingtonRaceway and on Twitter at Twitter.com/TooToughToTame.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **