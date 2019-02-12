Adobe Systems Ricky Stenhouse Jr – Daytona 500 Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17team, @Stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. to compete in Duel 1

Stenhouse qualified 18th during Sunday’s qualifying session for the front row. The Fastenal Ford will line up in the 10th position for the Gander RV Duel 1 on Thursday, which will set the field for the Daytona 500.

Stenhouse at Daytona International Speedway

In his 13 MENCS career starts at DIS, the two-time Xfinity champion has scored one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Last Year’s Daytona 500

After leading 11 laps and finishing fourth in stage one, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. battled back to 16th despite an unscheduled pit-stop before being collected in a multi-car accident resulting in a 29th- place finish in Sunday’s Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its eighth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the Daytona 500:

“I’m a little disappointed we weren’t any faster than that on Sunday. We come down here and want to be in the final round and have a good shot at a pole, but the Hendrick cars are really fast so nobody has really got a shot other than them. Our Fastenal Mustang felt really good the little bit that we did draft, so I’m looking forward to the duels and earning a great starting position for the 500. It’s our Superbowl so hopefully we can stay out of trouble and contend for the win.”

