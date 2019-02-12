Front Row Motorsports Announces Increased Partnership for David Ragan

CITGARD to Help Power Team Throughout 2019



MOORESVILE, N.C. (February 12, 2019) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) today announced an expanded partnership with CITGO® Petroleum Corporation and its CITGARD® brand that began last season with David Ragan and the No. 38 team.

The CITGARD brand is the primary sponsor on the No. 38 Ford Mustang throughout this season. Ragan will carry the CITGARD colors at the events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, Michigan International Speedway in June and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in September. The brand will also be featured as an associate sponsor all season.

CITGARD began its partnership last season with FRM at Darlington Raceway, paying tribute to Dale Jarrett during the annual “Throwback Weekend” with a red and white scheme. The popular feedback from race fans and success of the program led to the increased commitment with FRM and Ragan this season.

“Everyone at the Front Row Motorsports organization and David Ragan worked hard to ensure that we had a wonderful experience and that our program was a success for us last year,” said Brian Paulson, CITGO General Manager Lubricants. “In return, our customers and fans were thrilled and now we’re proud to increase our partnership with David and the team this season.”

CITGARD heavy duty engine oils are next generation oils formulated with proprietary additive technology that protects engines from running at higher temperatures and fuel injection pressures, while meeting tighter wear limits and lower emission requirements. The Front Row Motorsports transporters rely on CITGARD throughout the season.

“It’s great to have CITGARD return to our program this season,” said Ragan. “As a team that travels thousands of miles from race to race, you need reliable, heavy-duty engine lubricants to ensure we get to the track and back home. I’m glad that we have the best. I want to thank everyone at CITGO for stepping up and helping us improve our race program.”

Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises will again oversee the partnership.

“I want to thank everyone at Front Row Motorsports and David Ragan for their support of CITGARD,” said CEO Doug Fritz. “This is a great partnership and we’re proud to have an increased presence of CITGARD on the track this season.”

About CITGARD

CITGARD Synthetic Blend Engine Oils deliver the performance needed for newer engine designs while improving performance in older engines. Engineered with proprietary additive technology that protects engines running at higher operating temperatures and higher fuel injection pressures, while meeting tighter wear limits and lower emission requirements. CITGARD 700 is a new generation of engine oils that support the Phase II fuel efficiency standards which are driving the need for even more fuel efficient heavy duty engine oils combined with excellent wear protection and engine durability.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

About Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises

Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises is a sports marketing and event management business specializing in sports and event sponsorship marketing and activation, brand development, as well as event management.

