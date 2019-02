Full schedule for Daytona International Speedway

Tweet Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series head to Daytona International Speedway this weekend to kick off the 2019 season.

Please check below for the complete weekend schedule.

All times are Eastern.

Thursday, Feb. 14

2:35 p.m.: Truck Series first practice – FS2

4:35 p.m.: Truck Series final practice – FS2

7 p.m.: Cup Series Duel 1 (60 laps, 150 miles) – FS1

9 p.m.: Cup Series Duel 2 (60 laps, 150 miles) – FS1

Friday, Feb. 15

12:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series first practice – FS1

1:05 p.m.: Cup Series third practice – FS1

2:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series final practice – FS1

3:05 p.m.: Cup Series fourth practice – FS1

4:40 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying – FS1

7:30 p.m. Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 race (100 laps, 250 miles) – FS1

Saturday, Feb. 16

9:40 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying – FS1

12:05 p.m.: Cup Series final practice – FS1

2:30 p.m.: Xfinity Racing Experience 300 (120 laps, 300 miles) – FS1

Sunday, Feb. 17

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 race (200 laps, 500 miles) – Fox

