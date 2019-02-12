GMS Racing NXS Daytona Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Fire Alarm Services Inc. Chevrolet Camaro

Daytona Xfinity Stats

First NXS start at Daytona Int’l Speedway

Notes:

-Nemechek joins the GMS Racing stable full-time for the 2019 season and will compete for Xfinity Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.

-Nemechek and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis no. 211. This chassis has been raced three times in the 2018 season, twice with Spencer Gallagher behind the wheel, once at Daytona Int’l Speedway in the Spring (start:4th/finish:6th), the other at Talladega Super Speedway where Gallagher collected his first NXS win (start:3rd/finish:1st) and then once by Chase Elliott at Daytona Int’l Speedway in the Fall (start:11th /finish:29th).

-While in Daytona, Nemechek will participate in Scott Lagasse Jr.’s Champion Ride for bicycle safety on Thursday, February 14th. The event will be a forty-five mile, full rolling enclosure bike ride from Daytona Int’l Speedway returning to Daytona Int’l Speedway to help humanize cyclists.

Quotes:

“I am beyond ready to get down to Daytona to get this season rolling. I’m thankful for this GMS Racing team, they have taken me under their wing and made the transition to a new organization really easy for me. I have ran at one plate-track in the Xfinity Series which was last year at Talladega and ended up finishing seventh. Besides running a few Truck Series races at Daytona this will be my first Xfinity event at the superspeedway. Patience and staying out of trouble is very important at plate-tracks. It’s all about who survives in the end. I know that I have a solid team behind me and top of the line equipment to be in contention every week, now I just need to execute on track and park this No. 23 Fire Alarm Systems Chevrolet in Victory Lane.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

