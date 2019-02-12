Matt DiBenedetto – No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry Preview

Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry Notes:

· DIBENEDETTO BY THE NUMBERS: In seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Daytona, Matt DiBenedetto has an average start of 31.0 and an average finish of 22.1. His best finish at Daytona was a seventh-place finish in the 2018 July event. He’s completed 1,089 of 1,260 (86.4 percent) career laps at the 2.5-mile historic track in Daytona Beach, FL.

· I FEEL THE NEED… THE NEED FOR SPEED: DiBenedetto received the honor of being selected to fly with the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, who will perform the Daytona 500 pre-race flyover. DiBenedetto is thrilled for the special opportunity to ride along since he has an affinity to the group as his brother currently serves in the USAF.

· RACE INFO: The Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway (2.5-mile) begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 17th. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Daytona:

Date Event: S F Laps Status

07/05/15 Coke Zero 400 41 26 161/161 Running

02/21/16 Daytona 500 20 40 91/200 Crash

07/02/16 Coke Zero 400 36 33 108/161 Running

02/26/17 Daytona 500 25 9 200/200 Running

07/01/17 Coke Zero 400 28 13 163/163 Running

02/18/18 Daytona 500 36 27 198/207 Crash

07/07/18 Coke Zero Sugar 400 31 7 168/1668 Running

DiBenedetto’s 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

36 0 0 1 0 8 29.1 27.0

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

140 0 0 4 0 23 31.1 28.9

From the Driver’s Seat:

Matt DiBenedetto: “I have been a bit impatient all offseason waiting for the Daytona 500 weekend to finally arrive. There is so much to look forward to with it being my first race with LFR and Procore, being back behind the wheel of a Toyota, working with ‘Wheels’ (Mike Wheeler), our great group of people, and so much more. This is the biggest opportunity of my life and I can’t wait to show what we can do. Daytona presents its insane amount of challenges. I have learned how to become a much better superspeedway racer over the years and have learned to love it. Looking ahead to racing at Daytona, the things I focus on are getting the handling dialed in so I can make decisive moves through the pack and then racing smart. This is a race where you really pay attention to how all your competitors are racing to decide when it’s time to charge to the front. Patience is also really important at superspeedways. We will definitely learn a lot in the Duel races on Thursday night, and while we are trying to compete for the win in that, it’s also a test for Sunday where we can be sure to get our car dialed in for the Great American Race!”

From the Pit Box:

Mike Wheeler: “Obviously the Daytona 500 is the biggest race of the year, and this year with the rules package change coming, it has a little special feel to it. Changing over to Toyota and JGR-manufactured cars over the off-season was quite a large task, but we’re looking forward to making the most of it. We’ll learn a lot about what we have during the Dual qualifying races on Thursday and then will hope to make improvements from there looking ahead to Sunday. In the past, I’ve tried to make sure the driver is 100% confident in maneuverability of the car and not timid to turn the car in order to get into a tight space or avoid a problem area. Handling does come into play about halfway thru a fuel run, and a lot of times, that’s what separates the field as long as you have enough speed in your car. We’ll still have to execute coming to and leaving pit road, as well as on pit road, along with race strategy, but putting it all together has its great rewards. Starting the season off with a strong performance and finish can definitely help shape the first portion of the season.”

No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry Team:

Driver: Matt DiBendetto Crew Chief: Mike Wheeler

Car Chief: Greg Emmer Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: J.R. Houston Engineer: Etienne Cliche

Mechanic: Bill Mares Mechanic: Matt Kimball

Shock Specialist: Tim Lambert Mechanic: Ryan Dextraze

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramirez Jackman: Bailey Walker

Fueler: Ryan Dextraze Rear Changer: Deven Youker

Front Changer: Adam Hartman Tire Carrier: Chris Hall

Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez

About Procore Technologies:

Procore is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for construction. Procore connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. Procore has a diversified business model with products for Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, and Field Productivity. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore is used to manage billions of dollars in annual construction volume. For more information about Procore, visit procore.com.

