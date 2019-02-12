Oscar Mayer Gives Ryan Newman A (Deli) Fresh Wrap For Daytona

Newman Will Race the Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh No. 6 Ford Mustang at Season Opener

DAYTONA BEACH & PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO – (February 12, 2019) – On Sunday, Feb. 17, Oscar Mayer and NASCAR driver Ryan Newman will hit the track to kick off the 2019 racing season at the Daytona 500.

Newman will power the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh Ford Mustang as part of a season-long sponsorship with the brand. The car’s hunger-inducing paint scheme will feature Oscar Mayer’s Deli Fresh cold cuts, a premium offering made with all the flavor of the deli and with no artificial preservatives, and no added nitrates or nitrites.

“The No. 6 Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh Mustang represents our mission to make every sandwich count, and we’re excited share our quality taste and flavors with NASCAR fans all season long,” said Christian Badger, associate director for Oscar Mayer. “We’ve updated the recipes of our Deli Fresh cold cuts to remove all of the ingredients consumers don’t want or need. It’s a product that families can rely on.”

The brand will be the primary sponsor of six races throughout the season, with different design schemes for each race, including Oscar Mayer bacon, hot dogs and cold cuts. This weekend, the iconic Wienermobile will also be making an appearance at the Daytona International Speedway. Be sure to look for the 27-foot hot dog on wheels and its full-time brand ambassadors, the famous Hotdoggers.

In addition to Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh, the brand offers cold cut varieties such as Turkey Breast, Chicken Breast, Ham and Roast Beef — options the whole family can enjoy.

For more information about Oscar Mayer, Deli Fresh and cold cuts, visit OscarMayer.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

