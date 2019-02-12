Ryan Newman – Daytona 500 Advance

Team: No. 6 Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Daytona 500 – Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Daytona International Speedway

· Newman will make his 35th regular season start at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, and 18th start in the Daytona 500.

· Newman is a former winner of the Great American Race, driving his then-No. 12 to victory lane at the season kickoff event back in 2008.

· He is one of eight drivers who will take the green flag on Sunday that have visited victory lane in the Daytona 500 previously.

· Overall at DIS, Newman has 10 top-10 and five top-five finishes with an average finish of 18.9.

· He has three-straight top-10s in regular season events, crossing the line eighth in the 2018 Daytona 500 and July race. His other top fives at the track include a fifth-place result in the 2017 July race, fifth in the 2013 Daytona 500, fifth in the 2012 July race and third in the 2006 Great American Race.

· Newman qualified 24th on time in this past Sunday’s qualifying session and will roll off 13th in Thursday night’s Gander RV Duel #1, which will determine his starting spot for Sunday’s main event.

· Historically in Daytona 500 duels, Newman has fared particularly well, finishing top-10 on nine occasions with a career-best of third back in 2008.

Scott Graves at Daytona International Speedway

· Scott Graves will call his first MENCS regular season race with Ryan Newman in Sunday’s Daytona 500.

· It will be his sixth race atop the pit box at DIS in Cup action, having previously served as crew chief for two races with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., in 2013, and the previous two years with Daniel Suarez.

· Sunday’s race will mark Graves’ third Daytona 500.

· Graves does have a runner-up finish at Daytona in Xfinity action, leading Chris Buescher to a second-place result back in 2015 at the season kickoff event. He also finished eighth with Suarez in 2016.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on the Daytona 500:

“The Daytona 500 is obviously one of the biggest and most iconic races in the world and to win it means so much in our sport. I’m fortunate to have one Daytona 500 win under my belt and make no mistake, the goal is to put the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford in victory lane at Daytona this weekend.”

On the Car

The No. 6 Oscar Mayer Deli Fresh Ford Mustang features a hunger-inducing paint scheme which displays Oscar Mayer’s Deli Fresh cold cuts, a premium offering made with all the flavor of the deli and with no artificial preservatives, and no added nitrates or nitrites. The car represents the brand’s mission to Make Every Sandwich Count, providing a product that families can rely on.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

