Wyndham Destinations Celebrates 20 years of partnership with Richard Petty Motorsports

Tweet NASCAR cup series driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace, Jr. and Richard Petty pose in front of Richard Petty Motorsports' #43 Chevrolet Camaro, which includes sponsorship from Wyndham Destinations (photo credit: CIA Stock Photo Inc.)

World’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company will be showcased on Richard Petty Motorsports’ #43 car in the 2019 Daytona 500.

ORLANDO, Fla. (Feb. 12, 2019) – Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, today celebrated the extension of their sponsorship of Richard Petty Motorsports through 2020. As the longest serving hospitality sponsor of the team, Wyndham Destinations will continue supporting “the King” and driver of the iconic #43 car Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, Jr. for the vacation company’s 19th and 20th years as a sponsor, starting with the season opening race the Daytona 500 on February 17.

“Richard Petty is a legend in the racing world and we’re so proud to support Richard Petty Motorsports through 20 years of partnership,” said Jeff Myers, chief sales & marketing officer, Wyndham Destinations. “We are focused on delivering great vacation experiences to our nearly 900,000 owners every year, including the Petty family and thousands of race fans. As a company based in Central Florida, it’s a thrill to have our sponsorship debut each year at our hometown track, and our 3500 local associates will be cheering on Bubba Wallace to another history making finish in this year’s Daytona 500.”

Wyndham Destinations offers owners a lifetime of vacations at the company’s more than 220 vacation club resorts, the largest portfolio of timeshare properties in the world. Whether it’s living your bucket list with Club Wyndham or finding more time to share at WorldMark resorts, the company offers vacation owners the opportunity to enjoy a flexible, points-based vacation club that provides endless opportunities to travel to top global destinations. As an active owner with Wyndham’s vacation club resorts, Richard Petty makes it a priority to vacation with his family several times a year.

“My family and I enjoy our annual vacations with Wyndham Destinations and have for almost two decades,” said Richard Petty. “Whether it be Club Wyndham Ocean Walk in Daytona Beach, Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek, WorldMark Kona or Club Wyndham Midtown 45 in Manhattan, we enjoy the flexibility of the points-based system from Wyndham Destinations, because it allows us the opportunity to have world class vacations in hundreds of great destinations across the world.”

Race fans will notice the iconic Wyndham Destinations logo, with the angled “y” representing the joy of the journey and the dot the delight of the destination, on the #43 car during this month’s Daytona 500. Fans will also have the opportunity to learn more about Wyndham Destinations’ club resorts and vacation ownership at the Petty’s Garage Mobile tour experience at select Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events throughout the year, along with collector car shows and automotive culture events including:

January 12: Scottsdale, Barrett Jackson Auto Auction

March 21: Myrtle Beach, Run to the Sun Auto Show

April 11: West Palm Beach, Barret Jackson Auto Auction

April 19: NYC, New York City International Auto Show

August 23: Pigeon Forge, TN, Bubba Fest

September 2: Myrtle Beach, Mustang Week

October 3: Las Vegas, Barrett Jackson Auto Auction

For more information about Wyndham Destination’s portfolio of vacation club resorts, visit www.wyndhamdestinations.com.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company’s global presence in 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with 220 resorts that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world’s leader in vacation exchange, and 10,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America’s largest professionally managed vacation rental business. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com. Connect with us on Twitter: @WynDestinations; Facebook: @WyndhamDestinations; Instagram: @WyndhamDestinations; YouTube: @WyndhamDestinations; and LinkedIn: @WyndhamDestinations.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with driver Bubba” Wallace. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners United States Air Force and World Wide Technology.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).

