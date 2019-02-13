Ross Chastain – NextEra Energy 250 Race Advance

NextEra Energy 250 | Daytona International Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 TrüNorth™/Paul Jr. Designs Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Chastain on Racing at Daytona: “I’m excited to get this season started,” said Chastain. “This is going to be a great year, and I’m looking forward to Friday’s race with this Niece Motorsports group. I know that they’ve been working really hard this off season to get everything ready for 2019, so I know Phil and the team will have a strong truck on Friday.”

Chastain at Daytona: Friday’s season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway will mark Chastain’s fifth NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start at the track. In his four previous starts, Chastain’s best finish of 14th came in 2013.

Additionally, Chastain has one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Daytona, and nine NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) starts at the 2.5-mile track. In those nine NXS starts, Chastain has earned five top-10 finishes and seven top-20 finishes.

It will be a busy weekend in Daytona for Chastain who looks to race in all three of NASCAR’s major touring series this weekend.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the TrüNorth™ colors at Daytona International Speedway. TrüNorth™ is the leading provider of commercial asset related warranty programs and services for dealers, fleets, owner-operators, and commercial finance companies.

The paint scheme that Chastain will run at Daytona was designed by Paul Teutul, Jr. of Paul Jr. Designs and star of “American Chopper”, in partnership with TrüNorth™. Paul Jr. will attend this Friday’s NGOTS race.

TrüNorth™ partnered with Paul Jr. to build the first TrüNorth™ custom bike, which was unveiled in early November at the UTA Convention in Orlando. That bike build will appear in the second episode of the new season of “American Chopper” on Discovery Channel in February.

Additionally, Paul Jr. will build a second TrüNorth™ custom bike for the launch of a new brand from TrüNorth™. This bike will be unveiled at Daytona in conjunction with the NGOTS race.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson and Timothy Peters. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

