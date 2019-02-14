Kaz Grala Joins Richard Childress Racing

Grala to Compete in Select NASCAR Xfinity Series Races during 2019 Season

WELCOME, N.C. (February 14, 2019) – Richard Childress Racing is excited to welcome Kaz Grala to its NASCAR Xfinity Series program for select races in 2019. The 20-year-old Boston, Massachusetts native will make his first start for the organization at Texas Motor Speedway this March in the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro.

“This is definitely the biggest opportunity I’ve had in my career,” said Grala. “Running for a powerhouse team like RCR is a dream come true, and one I plan on making the most of. With only a limited number of races to make an impression, I’m ready to get to work and lay it all on the line.”

Grala’s story began at just four years old behind the wheel of a go-kart in his hometown of Boston. From youngest winner in series history, to youngest winner in track history, he has made his mark at each level of the sport on his way to national competition.

In February 2017, Grala won the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway becoming the youngest NASCAR winner in history at the storied track (18 years, 1 month, and 26 days old). He capped off his rookie season as the youngest driver to ever make the NASCAR Playoffs since their inception in 2004.

Grala made a limited number of NASCAR Xfinity Series starts with his family-owned team during the 2018 season, collecting an impressive two top-five and five top-10 finishes.

“I’m looking forward to having Kaz Grala join RCR this year,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “Kaz is a talented young driver who has proven he can win in any type of racing. I think he’ll be up to speed and contending for multiple wins for us out on the track in no time.”

News on Grala’s sponsorship and crew chief will be announced at a later date.

