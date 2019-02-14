Shriners Hospitals for Children Continues Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

David Ragan to Host Patient Momo Sutton at Daytona 500

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 14, 2018) – Front Row Motorsports and Shriners Hospitals for Children today announced their continued partnership with David Ragan and of the Front Row Motorsports’ (FRM) No. 38 Ford Mustang team in 2019. Shriners Hospitals for Children will be the primary sponsor of Ragan during three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, including Talladega Superspeedway on April 28, Chicagoland Speedway on June 30 and during “Throwback Weekend” at Darlington Raceway on September 1. Shriners Hospitals will be an associate sponsor all season.

Ragan will again host patients at the track, including this weekend when he will host Momo Sutton of the Shriners Hospitals for Children-Tampa. Sutton, 11, is from Orlando and has a congenital amputation of her right arm, but she has not let that stop her from being active. She enjoys horseback riding, swimming, playing soccer, basketball, softball and doing gymnastics. She has even recently taken up golf. The prosthetists in the P.O.P.S department at the Shriners Hospitals for Children – Tampa help keep Sutton and other patients active by designing custom limbs and adjusting or replacing them as the children grow or develop new interests. They even create special limbs so kids can participate in sports or other activities such as music.

“It really is so amazing what the Shriners Hospitals for Children can do for these young kids to have them live a normal life and participate in activities just like their friends,” said Ragan. “That’s what I love about this partnership with Shriners Hospitals for Children, is telling the story about patients such as Momo and so many more. It’s inspiring to see what Shriners Hospitals can do, and I’m proud to say that I’m a Shriner and to have them on our car again this year. It’s a great program to have everyone rally around.”

Shriners Hospitals for Children is the leader in the treatment of pediatric orthopaedic conditions, spinal cord injuries, burns and cleft lip and palate. Shriners Hospitals for Children provides critical, surgical and rehabilitative care to children, regardless of the families’ ability to pay.

“We are proud to continue our relationship with David Ragan and Front Row Motorsports,” said Jim Cain, chairman of the Board of Directors for Shriners Hospitals for Children. “This partnership with David and Front Row Motorsports has elevated the awareness for our Hospitals and the work they do for our patients. We look forward to another successful NASCAR program this year.”

This is the fourth consecutive year Shriners Hospitals for Children will support the on-track efforts of Ragan, who has an authentic relationship with the national children’s hospitals. Ragan has been a member of Shriners International since 2012 and serves as its NASCAR ambassador. Ragan visits Shriners Hospitals during the race season and invites patients to the track for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Ragan also raises awareness and funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children through various campaigns, personal service announcements, donations and activities.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children

Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our 22 locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, provide advanced care for children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. Learn more at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children and Speedco. Visit www.teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **