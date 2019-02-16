Michael Annett wins Xfinity Series opener at Daytona for his first victory

Tweet DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 16: Michael Annett, driver of the #1 Pilot Flying J/American Heart Association Chevrolet, poses with the trophy in Vicotory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – 230 starts.

That is how many starts it took Michael Annett to finally find victory lane.

Annett kicked off the new season by earning his first career victory at Saturday’s NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at the sport’s most historic track, Daytona International Speedway.

Annett held off his JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier on the final lap to get the checkered flag.

“This is amazing. My first words were ‘Eight years’ – it’s been eight years in this series,” Annett said in Victory Lane. “I can’t do it without these guys. They stuck with me when everybody would count us out. Some people wonder why I get to drive this car, and I think we showed it today.

“Our slogan this year is ‘One team, one dream, one goal’ and this was one of them. So, we’re starting off good.

“I was waiting for a second line to get formed. I know they tried, but it just wasn’t there,” he said. “When it hadn’t formed with about three (laps) to go, I knew they weren’t going to have enough steam to get us.

“I was just worried about my teammate. I knew he was going to push hard and I knew he was going to go for it. I just had to keep him in my mirror and keep the gap right.”

Brandon Jones came home third, Ryan Sieg was fourth, and Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five.

Completing the Top 10 were Christopher Bell (his best finish in a season opener out of his four full-time NASCAR seasons thus far), Jeff Green, John Hunter Nemechek, defending series champion Tyler Reddick, and Chase Elliott.

On Lap 71 of the scheduled 120-lap distance, NASCAR threw a caution after one of the roof flaps from Brad Keselowski’s No. 12 Ford flew off his car and landed in the infield grass. Keselowski took his car to the garage and was done for the day.

“I felt like I was back in the ’50s running a convertible here on the beach. That was interesting,” Keselowski said. “The roof, escape hatch, whatever it is called, looks like there was a defect from the factory on the body and just nothing we could do.

“The guys tried to fix it, but it is in a spot where you can’t get to it and work on it. It is made the way it is made. We are stuck.”

Michael Annett assumed the race lead on Lap 76 when the race got back underway. However, it did not stay green for very long. Just four laps later, Ray Black Jr. lost control on the backstretch and spun into the grass to bring out the yellow.

With 30 laps left in the race, Annett remained at the point followed by Allgaier, Jones, Sieg, and Cindric right behind him.

Michael Annett, who missed the playoffs a year ago, stretched the Speedweeks streak of first-time winners to three with a victory. Austin Hill won on Friday to pick up his first career Truck victory, while Harrison Burton scored a win in the ARCA Series season opener in his first career race at Daytona.

JR Motorsports has won this race four out of the last five years.

Xfinity Series Race

Unofficial Race Results for the 38th Annual NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona – Saturday, February 16, 2019

Daytona International Speedway – Daytona Beach, FL – 2.5 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 120 Laps – 300. Miles

Fin Str Vehicle Driver Team Laps Stage1Pos Stage2Pos Pts Status 1 3 1 Michael Annett Pilot Flying J/American Heart Assoc Chevrolet 120 0 9 42 Running 2 15 7 Justin Allgaier BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet 120 0 7 39 Running 3 16 19 Brandon Jones Juniper Toyota 120 5 2 49 Running 4 8 39 Ryan Sieg Larry’s Hard Lemonade Chevrolet 120 7 0 37 Running 5 13 22 Austin Cindric MoneyLion Ford 120 10 3 41 Running 6 11 20 Christopher Bell Rheem Toyota 120 8 6 39 Running 7 21 93 Jeff Green Nightowl Contractors Inc Chevrolet 120 0 0 30 Running 8 14 23 John Hunter Nemechek # Fire Alarm Services INC Chevrolet 120 3 0 37 Running 9 1 2 Tyler Reddick Pinnacle Financial Partners Chevrolet 120 9 8 33 Running 10 7 8 Chase Elliott(i) Aftershokz Chevrolet 120 0 4 0 Running 11 18 9 Noah Gragson # Switch Chevrolet 120 6 0 31 Running 12 10 98 Chase Briscoe # Nutri Chomps/Chewy.com Ford 120 0 0 25 Running 13 6 10 Ross Chastain Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet 120 2 1 43 Running 14 38 0 Cole Custer Jacob Companies Ford 120 0 0 23 Running 15 2 18 Jeffrey Earnhardt iK9 Toyota 120 4 5 35 Running 16 30 35 Joey Gase Medic Air Systems Inc/AGRI Supply Toyota 120 0 0 21 Running 17 4 11 Justin Haley # LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet 120 1 10 31 Running 18 28 86 Brandon Brown # Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet 120 0 0 19 Running 19 22 66 Timmy Hill VSI Racing/Overkill Motorsports Toyota 120 0 0 18 Running 20 32 52 David Starr Whataburger Chevrolet 120 0 0 17 Running 21 17 4 Scott Lagasse Jr Rimrock Devlin Chevrolet 120 0 0 16 Running 22 24 36 Josh Williams JoeFroyo/All Sports Coffee Chevrolet 120 0 0 15 Running 23 20 38 Josh Bilicki DR Squatch Soap Chevrolet 120 0 0 14 Running 24 26 0 Garrett Smithley Flex Tape Chevrolet 120 0 0 13 Running 25 29 78 Vinnie Miller JAS Expedited Trucking LLC/Koolbox Toyota 120 0 0 12 Running 26 31 5 Matt Mills J.F. Electric Toyota 120 0 0 11 Running 27 35 15 BJ McLeod BTX Global Logistics/Run the Race Chevrolet 120 0 0 10 Running 28 34 13 Max Tullman Zoomi Toyota 120 0 0 9 Running 29 12 90 Caesar Bacarella Alpha Prine/MAXIM Chevrolet 119 0 0 8 Running 30 33 7 Ray Black II ISOKERN Fireplaces & Chimneys Chevrolet 119 0 0 7 Running 31 19 17 Chris Cockrum ADVANCED COMMS GROUP Chevrolet 118 0 0 6 Running 32 37 42 John Jackson James Carter Attorney at Law Toyota 118 0 0 5 Running 33 27 99 DJ Kennington LORDCO Auto Parts Toyota 113 0 0 4 Running 34 5 8 Gray Gaulding GGPURE.com Chevrolet 110 0 0 3 Running 35 36 74 Mike Harmon AIR One Heating and Cooling Chevrolet 108 0 0 2 Running 36 25 51 Jeremy Clements RepairableVehicles.com Chevrolet 90 0 0 1 Engine 37 9 12 Brad Keselowski(i) Fitzgerald USA Ford 71 0 0 0 Roof Hatch 38 23 1 Stephen Leicht OPAV Experience It Chevrolet 24 0 0 1 Overheating

NASCAR Xfinity Series Unofficial Driver Points

After the Daytona International Speedway

38th Annual NASCAR Racing Experience

300 at Daytona

Rank Driver Vehicle Points 1 Brandon Jones 19 49 2 Ross Chastain 10 43 3 Michael Annett 1 42 4 Austin Cindric 22 41 5 Justin Allgaier 7 39 6 Christopher Bell 20 39 7 Ryan Sieg 39 37 8 John Hunter Nemechek # 23 37 9 Jeffrey Earnhardt 18 35 10 Tyler Reddick 2 33 11 Noah Gragson # 9 31 12 Justin Haley # 11 31 13 Jeff Green 93 30 14 Chase Briscoe # 98 25 15 Cole Custer 0 23 16 Joey Gase 35 21 17 Brandon Brown # 86 19 18 Timmy Hill 66 18 19 David Starr 52 17 20 Scott Lagasse Jr 4 16 21 Josh Williams 36 15 22 Josh Bilicki 38 14 23 Garrett Smithley 0 13 24 Vinnie Miller 78 12 25 Matt Mills 5 11 26 BJ McLeod 15 10 27 Max Tullman 13 9 28 Caesar Bacarella 90 8 29 Ray Black II 7 7 30 Chris Cockrum 17 6 31 John Jackson 42 5 32 DJ Kennington 99 4 33 Gray Gaulding 8 3 34 Mike Harmon 74 2 35 Jeremy Clements 51 1 36 Stephen Leicht 1 1 37 Chase Elliott(i) 8 0 38 Brad Keselowski(i) 12 0

