David Starr Finishes 20th in NASCAR Racing Experience 300

Whataburger 52 Chevrolet Team Brings Home Solid Top-20 Finish at Daytona

Date: Feb. 16, 2019

Event: NASCAR Racing Experience 300

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series

Location: Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (2.5-mile oval)

Format: 120 laps, broken into three stages (30 laps / 30 laps / 60 laps)

Start/Finish: 32/20

Race Winner: Michael Annett of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Points Standing: 19th

Notes:

● David Starr started 32nd and moved to 25th after 10 laps.

● As the race progressed through Stage 1, most of the field ran single file (in two packs) near the wall, with few drivers able to make passes in the low lane.

● Starr advanced through the field and crossed the finish line 23rd after the Stage 1 conclusion.

● Starr pitted on Lap 32 for four tires and fuel. The driver was having trouble seeing through the windshield because of heavy oil buildup.

● Starr restarted Stage 2 in the 25th position.

●Starr crossed the finish line in 28th after the Stage 2 conclusion.

● Starr reported he was free off the corner in the second Stage.

● Starr began Stage 3 in the 25th position.

● The caution flag waved on lap 70 for debris from Brad Keselowski, and Starr elected to pit for fuel only.

● Starr restarted in the 19th position and quickly fell back to 22nd after getting stuck on the inside line.

●A caution caused by Ray Black II came out on lap 79, and Starr stayed out on the racetrack to gain track position. He restarted 16th.

●The race stayed caution-free (and single-file), and Starr ultimately crossed the finish line in the 20th position.

David Starr, Driver of the No. 52 Whataburger Chevrolet for Jimmy Means Racing: “A top 20 for the Jimmy Means Racing Chevy Camaro today. Not a bad way to start the season!”

Next Up:

The Rinnai 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway takes place at 2 p.m. EST Saturday, Feb. 23 with live coverage on FS1. Starr is slated to make his 7th start at the 1.5-mile speedway and the event will mark his 165th start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

