Fr8Auctions Returns to Front Row Motorsports at Atlanta

Auction House Extends Partnership into Fifth Year



MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 19, 2019) – Fr8Auctions, an Atlanta-based auction house that sells excess freight inventory, will partner for the fifth straight year with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) when it partners with Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team during this weekend’s “Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500” at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Fr8Auctions partners with freight lines, distribution companies, and consumer product-based businesses to help sell excess, discontinued or damaged inventory outside of traditional distribution channels. Buyers across the Southeast attend bi-weekly auctions to bid on hundreds of pallets of merchandise, which can range from gas grills, to ceiling fans, to cleaning products. Merchandise for each auction can be previewed at Fr8Auctions.com.

“We are thrilled to be back with Front Row Motorsports for the fifth consecutive season and are equally as thrilled to work with Michael McDowell,” said Fr8Auctions founder Marcus Barela. “Michael is coming off a great finish in the Daytona 500 and Atlanta Motor Speedway is right in our backyard, so this makes it a very special race for us.”

“Fr8Auctions has been a partner of Front Row Motorsports for a long time and I’m excited to have the opportunity to represent them onboard my No. 34 Ford Mustang,” McDowell said. “I think the design work on my car looks great and I can’t wait to show it off when we head to Atlanta this weekend.”

The Fr8Auctions Ford will first hit the track on Friday, February 22 for practice and qualifying. The “Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500” airs Sunday, Febraury 24 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX.

For more information about Fr8Auctions, visit Fr8Auctions.com and follow Fr8Auctions on social media: Twitter at @fr8auctions and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Fr8Auctions-165690083576986/.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

