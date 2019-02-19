GMS Racing NGOTS Atlanta Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 A.M. Ortega Chevrolet Silverado

Atlanta NGOTS Stats

-Creed is set to make first career start at Atlanta in the NGOTS.

2018 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 5, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 3

– Creed made two of his five 2018 NGOTS starts at intermediate tracks with a best start of seventh (Texas) and a best finish of fifth (Homestead).

Notes:

-Creed earned his first stage points last weekend at Daytona by winning the first 20-lap stage.

-The reigning ARCA Series champion will compete for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors with GMS Racing in his first full-time NGOTS season.

-The No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 308. This chassis was raced at Pocono in 2018 where it finish third.

Quote:

“This weekend will be my first start at Atlanta and I’m looking forward to getting on track. It’ll be good to really drive and have a bit more control of what’s going on from inside the truck. It’ll be nice to show off the work that’s been done by the entire GMS Racing team in the off season with our mile and a half program.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado

Atlanta NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 2, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 1, Laps led: 2

– Best start: 10 (2018)

– Best Finish: 1 (2018)

Notes:

-Moffitt took the lead in overtime at Atlanta last year to claim his first win of the season and second of his career.

-The No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 304. This chassis was raced at Atlanta in 2018 where it qualified ninth and finished third.

-Moffitt led seven laps at Daytona last weekend before an accident ended his night on lap 54.

Quote:

“I’m excited for Atlanta this weekend. I’ve been lucky enough to have some success here in the past. Last year i was able to take home the win and it really propelled me forward moving into the rest of the season and I was able to carry that momentum through to Homestead. Hopefully we’ll be able to repeat that success this weekend with the No. 24 GMS Racing team.

