Ross Chastain – Atlanta 200 Race Advance

Atlanta 200 | Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 TrüNorth™/Paul Jr. Designs Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Atlanta: “We had a great truck in Daytona and were fortunate enough to avoid all of the carnage to come home with a third-place finish,” said Chastain. “I’m looking forward to getting on track at Atlanta and following up with another strong run this weekend.”

Chastain at Atlanta: Chastain has two NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway to his credit. He has not finished outside of the top-20 in those two starts. In 2017, Chastain earned his best NGOTS finish at the 1.5-mile track; a 10th-place result.

Chastain also has four NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will once again carry the TrüNorth™ colors at Atlanta Motor Speedway. TrüNorth™ is the leading provider of commercial asset related warranty programs and services for dealers, fleets, owner-operators, and commercial finance companies.

The paint scheme that Chastain will run at Atlanta was designed by Paul Teutul, Jr. of Paul Jr. Designs and star of “American Chopper”, in partnership with TrüNorth™.

TrüNorth™ partnered with Paul Jr. to build the first TrüNorth™ custom bike, which was unveiled in early November at the UTA Convention in Orlando.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson and Timothy Peters. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

