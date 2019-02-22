Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 60th Coca-Cola 600 Pit Party to Feature Cheap Trick Concert, Driver Appearances

Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 60 th running of the Coca-Cola 600 on May 26 will feature a thrilling concert presented by Advance Auto Parts Speed Perks; Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick will play a 60-minute set on the speedway’s frontstretch



To purchase tickets, Track Pass upgrades and camping packages to the May 26 Coca-Cola 600, visit the speedway’s website or call 800-455-FANS (3267)

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 22, 2019) – Race fans flocking to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 60th running of the iconic Coca-Cola 600 will witness a spectacular party on and off the track. Charlotte’s power-packed Pit Party features a concert with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick presented by Advance Auto Parts Speed Perks. The 60-minute concert headlines a fan-friendly spectacle featuring appearances by past and present members of the Coca-Cola Racing Family, including Coca-Cola 600 winners Jeff Burton and Kyle Petty.

“The Coca-Cola 600 is a spectacle unlike anything else in sports and between our patriotic salutes to the military and our exciting entertainment coming to the Pit Party, this year’s 60th 600 is one no fan should miss,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “Adding a timeless band to the mix in Cheap Trick only ramps up our anticipation for the 600. It’s going to be a memory-maker for every fan.”

In addition to the Cheap Trick concert, fans attending the Pit Party will get to take part in Q&A sessions with a collection of classic and current Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers.

Every Coca-Cola 600 ticketholder will also witness historic race car displays, static military equipment displays and Charlotte Motor Speedway’s annual Salute to the Troops – an awe-inspiring mix of patriotism and military firepower featuring members of all five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces coming together on Memorial Day weekend.

Fans can experience everything from the best view with a Track Pass ticket upgrade, which also provides the best access to driver introductions as well as the Cheap Trick performance.

Known for world-renowned hits including “I Want You To Want Me,” “Dream Police,” “Surrender,” and the Billboard chart-topping “The Flame,” Cheap Trick will wow the crowd on the frontstretch before the stars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will take on the Coca-Cola 600 – NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine – at America’s Home for Racing.

Courtesy of Advance Auto Parts and Speed Perks, two lucky fans will win an all-expense paid VIP trip for themselves and a guest to the Coca-Cola 600. Fans can sign up for the Speed Perks newsletter or follow Advance Auto Parts on social media to find out more about the sweepstakes, which kicks off April 1.

Pre-race Track Passes include access to the Pit Party and driver introductions, cost just $100 for adults and are FREE for kids 13 and under. For tickets to all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 2019 events, including the 60th running of the Coca-Cola 600 on May 26, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s attractions and events by following on Twitter and Instagramor become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

With over 5,000 performances spanning four decades and 20 million records sold worldwide, Cheap Trick is undoubtedly one of the most influential classic rock groups of the past 50 years. The band was formed in 1974 and while it has evolved throughout the years, Cheap Trick has continued to reach mainstream and critical success. Hits such as “I Want You To Want Me,” “Dream Police,” and “Surrender” have cemented the group as one of America’s top rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time.

For 60 years, Charlotte Motor Speedway has set the standard in motorsports entertainment for fans of all ages. Known as America’s Home for Racing, Charlotte Motor Speedway is the only race vacation destination where fans can immerse themselves in the heart of NASCAR country. Visitors can attend one-of-a-kind race spectacles including the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race, Coca-Cola 600 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400; take behind-the-scenes speedway and race shop tours; explore the NASCAR Hall of Fame and drive an 800-horsepower stock car. Through every event and every decade, Charlotte Motor Speedway puts FANS FIRST with a never-ending commitment to enhance the fan experience. That tradition continues with unmatched value through affordable tickets, unparalleled pre-race entertainment and more opportunities for fans to see their favorite drivers. For all the latest news and information, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com, follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or download the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

