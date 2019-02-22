NASCAR and TrüNorth Warranty Sign Multi-Year Deal

‘Official Commercial Truck Warranty of NASCAR’ Expands Industry Investment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 22, 2019) – NASCAR® and TrüNorth Warranty™ announced today a multi-year agreement designating the company as the “Official Commercial Truck Warranty of NASCAR®” expanding its investment in the sport.

TrüNorth is a leading provider of limited liability warranties for commercial medium and heavy-duty trucks including work trucks, construction and agricultural equipment. The company is dedicated to shortening the time-to-action at every step in the repair claims process, as well as meeting all truck warranty needs to get commercial vehicles and equipment back working as quickly as possible.

TrüNorth also competes in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with Niece Motorsports and drivers Ross Chastain and Reid Wilson.

“TrüNorth’s expanded commitment reinforces the value that NASCAR provides to brands investing across the sport,” said Jon Tuck, chief revenue officer, NASCAR. “The combination of a team and sanctioning body partnership will effectively enhance TrüNorth’s brand awareness and help them reach new customers.”

The multi-year agreement provides TrüNorth additional promotional rights to build around its existing relationship with Niece Motorsports, driving brand awareness and business. TrüNorth will also host key customers and prospects at-track with VIP hospitality events at NASCAR races throughout the year. As part of the partnership, TrüNorth joins the NASCAR Fuel for Business Council®, bringing together an exclusive group of more than 50 Official NASCAR Partners to buy and sell products and services from one another.

“NASCAR’s commitment to quality, excellence and fan experience, combined with their outstanding value, reminded us of our own business dynamic and drew us to the sport,” said William Eskridge, CEO, TrüNorth Global. “We’re looking forward to working with NASCAR to help build the TrüNorth brand.”

As part of TrüNorth’s partnership with Niece Motorsports, TrüNorth engaged Paul Teutul Jr. of Paul Jr. Designs and star of “American Chopper” to design the No. 45 TrüNorth Paul Jr. Designs Chevrolet Silverado, which finished third in its debut at Daytona International Speedway with Ross Chastain at the wheel.

TrüNorth and the renowned custom motorcycle designer have an ongoing relationship, teaming up last year to create the TrüNorth custom bike, which will be on display at TrüNorth’s hospitality area in the Atlanta Motor Speedway infield as well as other NASCAR events throughout the season. TrüNorth also unveiled a second bike by Paul Jr. last week at Daytona in conjunction with the launch of its newest warranty brand, MyTruckWarranty.com, powered by TrüNorth.

The No. 45 TrüNorth Chevrolet piloted by Ross Chastain will return to the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Atlanta 200 on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and MRN.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series™), three regional series, one local grassroots series, three international series and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About TruNorth Warranty

At TrüNorth Global™, our commitment to keeping our customers on the road drives everything we do, from providing the most comprehensive aftermarket coverage in the industry through our TrüNorth and OEM2 warranties to our TrüTow roadside assistance service and flexible private-label programs based on the needs of our dealer partners and their hard-working customers. Our real-time GPS tracking technology and 24/7 direct access to claims representatives via phone, web, mobile app and text are just a few examples of our ongoing resolve to continue paving the way for the future of our industry. By employing the finest professionals in transportation, finance, actuary and customer service and offering outstanding program value, we have solidified our position as the global industry leader in transportation-related warranty programs and services. More importantly, we continue to earn the trust and confidence of the fleets, finance companies, drivers, dealers and communities in which we operate through a reputation built on honesty, integrity and financial strength. For more information, visit www.trunorthwarranty.com

