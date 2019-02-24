Brett Moffitt content with fourth-place finish

A year ago, Brett Moffitt won this race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and went on to set the season on fire to win six races, as well as the Truck Series championship. Moffitt was looking to recapture that Atlanta magic this year but came up short, finishing fourth.

However, it wasn’t for lack of trying.

“It was just being unfournate being on the inside lane there,” the 2018 Truck Series champion told MRN Radio. “It was tough on the outside, started on the outside next to Kyle (Busch) and restarted like I’ve never done it before.”

“It was a terrible restart,” Moffitt said to MRN Radio. “I was just happy we got to go back racing, I was not too happy if they (NASCAR) was gonna red flag it and end it. All in all, it was a good recovery, we need to get our Silveradoes to drive a little bit better as a team. We all three kind of struggled, we were at the front at times and lacking at times. We need to reevaluate and try again next week.”

Moffitt finished fifth in Stage 2 and fourth overall in the race after an uncontrolled tire penalty when Stage 1 ended.

