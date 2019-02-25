Austin Dillon to Once Again Field Second Entry for Kaulig Racing

LEXINGTON, N.C. (February 25, 2019) – Kaulig Racing and Austin Dillon are teaming up for the second time, as Dillon is set to pilot the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro SS at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Boyd Gaming 300.

Dillon, who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Championship in 2013, competed for Kaulig Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2018 in the No. 10 Chevy, marking the first time Kaulig Racing fielded a second entry in the NXS.

”I’m thankful for the opportunity to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” said Austin Dillon, who won a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2015 from the pole position. “The Kaulig Racing shop is within the same campus complex as Richard Childress Racing and both teams share some of the same resources so I know that Kaulig Racing will do their best to give me everything I need to go out and compete for another win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice and everyone associated with Kaulig Racing have worked hard to grow their team and I’m excited to return to the driver’s seat for them.”

Dillon has made six previous NXS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has secured one win, three top-5, five top-10 and one pole award.

“Austin [Dillon] did a great job in the debut of our No. 10 car and I look forward to what he will do in Vegas”, says Chris Rice President of Kaulig Racing. “We are stacking the deck this season and are ready to show the garage and NASCAR fans what we got.”

Continuing to grow Kaulig Racing and obtaining new partners is key for the team that continues to make advancements each season.

A partner announcement of who will join Dillon in Vegas will come at a later date. He and the No. 10 Chevy will hit the track for the first time in 2019 for the Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 2 at 4:00pm EST.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th(2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

