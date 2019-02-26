Ross Chastain – Strat 200 Race Advance

Strat 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 TrüNorth™/Paul Jr. Designs Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Las Vegas: “We’ve had a really strong start to the season, and I’m excited to keep that going this week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” said Chastain. “Obviously this is a special track – getting my first XFINITY Series win here. This Niece Motorsports team has been getting stronger every race, so I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to run towards the front again and contend for a win.”

Chastain at Las Vegas: Chastain has three NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In those three starts he has earned one top-10 finish and one top-15 finish.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway was the site of Chastain’s first NASCAR XFINITY Series win, which came last season. Chastain started fifth, and dominated, leading 180 of 200 laps on his way to the win.

Chastain also has two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will once again carry the TrüNorth™ colors at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. TrüNorth™ is the leading provider of commercial asset related warranty programs and services for dealers, fleets, owner-operators, and commercial finance companies.

The paint scheme that Chastain will run at Las Vegas was designed by Paul Teutul, Jr. of Paul Jr. Designs and star of “American Chopper”, in partnership with TrüNorth™.

TrüNorth™ partnered with Paul Jr. to build the first TrüNorth™ custom bike, which was unveiled in early November at the UTA Convention in Orlando.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson and Timothy Peters. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **