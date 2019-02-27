FRM Race Preview – Las Vegas

Michael McDowell on Las Vegas

10 Starts

Best Finish: 18th

“I think that Vegas is going to be really different from Atlanta. There are obviously things that we learned in Atlanta that will apply, but the speeds and the smoothness of the track and just the amount of grip at Vegas, I think that teams are going to approach things quite a bit differently. It’s going to be a learning experience for all of us, but I’m super excited about the speed that we had at Atlanta and I think that it will really pay off in Vegas. Hopefully we can get this Love’s Ford Mustang qualified up front, get it driving even better during the race and just keep learning. These first 5 races is all about gathering as much information as we can and trying to figure out the direction that we need to go beyond the west coast swing.”

Matt Tifft on Las Vegas

(Xfinity Series) 3 Starts

Best Finish: 11th

“Looking back to the Las Vegas test, I think there’s going to be a fine balance between cars who can get over those bumps in Turns 1 and 2, and those who can handle themselves in the pack. The biggest thing I saw was that if you pull to pass someone on the bottom, you’ve got to clear them right away because if you don’t, you’re going to get freight trained. It will be interesting to see how that all plays out. I’m hopeful that this package will give the No. 36 Tunity/Surface Sunscreen Ford Mustang the opportunity to get some good runs going and continue to build the momentum that we’ve seen as a new team this season.”

David Ragan on Las Vegas

13 Starts | 1 Top-10

Best Finish: 7th

“I think Las Vegas is going to be a very interesting race with the aero ducts on our cars this weekend. It will be a little different from Atlanta, but I think at Vegas you’re going to see a lot more pack-style racing. A 400-mile race is usually a little more intense because everybody is a little more antsy from the drop of the green flag. Las Vegas is a great venue for our sport and I couldn’t be more proud to have CITGARD on our Ford Mustang. It should be a really fun weekend.”

