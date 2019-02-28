Elliott Sadler Returns to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing, Nutrien Ag Solutions

Tweet Photo Credit: Daniel Shirey | Getty Images

LEXINGTON, N.C. (February 28, 2019) – Kaulig Racing is thrilled to announce that former NASCAR Xfinity Series Most Popular Driver, Elliott Sadler, will make his return to the track as he teams up with Nutrien Ag Solutions to pilot the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro SS for two races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

Sadler, who recorded three wins in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS), 13 wins in the NXS, and has been named the NXS Most Popular Driver four times (2011, 2016-2018), will make his comeback in the NXS with the help of Nutrien Ag Solutions and Kaulig Racing.

“I said I would only return to the race track if the right opportunity came along, and this is it,” said Sadler. “I’m thrilled to partner with Nutrien Ag Solutions and Kaulig Racing for these two races and team up with Ross Chastain behind the wheel of the No. 10 Chevy. I believe in the mission of Nutrien Ag Solutions, as they help farmers lead the field, and they wanted me to put my helmet back on to do the same at Richmond and Las Vegas.”

Kaulig Racing, who will field a second entry for over half of the NXS season, is eager to have Sadler pilot the No. 10 Chevy for two races.

“We are so excited to have Elliott drive for us at Kaulig Racing,” said Kaulig Racing President, Chris Rice. “Elliott and I grew up racing together at South Boston Speedway, so to have him race for us at his home track is special. We have a great partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions, who are huge supporters of Elliott, so it is a win-win for our team.”

Nutrien Ag Solutions— the retail division of Nutrien™, the largest crop inputs company in the world —is investing more than any other retail network in the science and technology to drive the future success of growers and the industry as a whole. Nutrien Ag Solutions offers a wide range of products and services to help growers optimize crop yields and their returns. With decades of experience and a continued service, providing the best technologies, tools and products for its growers, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Sadler and Chastain have their sights set on putting growers first at the track this year.

“Elliott has been a great friend of Nutrien Ag Solutions for almost a year now,” said Brent Smith, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation for Nutrien Ag Solutions. “We are proud to bring him back to the track. We and our growers look forward to seeing Elliott leading the field for these two races and continuing our great partnership with Kaulig Racing.”

In addition to his season debut at Richmond Raceway on April 12th, Sadler and Nutrien Ag Solutions will join together again later in the season at the second Las Vegas Motor Speedway event.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th(2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

