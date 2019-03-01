Kyle Busch grabs 22nd career Truck Series pole for Strat 200 at Vegas

Tweet Kyle Busch earns his 22nd career Truck Series pole for Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Photo by Rachel Schuoler.

Kyle Busch drives his Toyota Tundra to the top spot for the start of tonight’s Strat 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

Busch set the pace with a time of 30.184 seconds at 178.903 mph.

His 22nd career pole comes a day after announcing his contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing and Mars Inc..

“My relationship with Joe (Gibbs), JD (Gibbs) and the family has grown a lot of the years and each year I think it gets better and better,’’ Busch said.

He is the only driver to win a triple sweep in a single weekend, and is in solid position to accomplish the same feat again this weekend at Vegas.

Brett Moffitt was second-fastest at 178.359 mph, followed by Harrison Burton (178.224 mph), Grant Enfinger (178.036 mph) and Cory Roper (177.895 mph).

The rest of the final group for qualifying were Austin Hill (177.731), Stewart Friesen (177.521), Brennan Poole (177.509), Sheldon Creed (177.433), Ryan Reed (177.293), Johnny Sauter (177.235) and Natalie Decker (176.794).

Tonight’s race is scheduled for 134 laps/201 miles with the green flag waving shortly after 9 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

