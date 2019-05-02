WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair Named Honorary Pace Car Driver for Coca-Cola 600

World-renowned WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair will serve as the honorary pace car driver for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Flair, a Charlotte native, will lead the field to green before the 60 th running of NASCAR’s toughest test of man and machine

CONCORD, N.C. (May 2, 2019) – Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to host its two biggest races of the year… and they’re going to do it with “Flair!” Eight-time WWEWomen’s Champion Charlotte Flair – a native of Charlotte, North Carolina – will assume honorary pace car driver duties for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 26.

The WWE royalty will lead a field of NASCAR stars including Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano and more before the green flag drops on the iconic event.

Flair has won more women’s titles than any superstar in WWE history and is the daughter of 16-time world champion Ric Flair. Flair also became the first female superstar in WWE history to main event a singles match on Raw, SmackDown LIVE and a pay-per-view.

FOX will carry the Coca-Cola 600. Additionally, FOX will become the new broadcast home for WWE SmackDown LIVE starting Friday, Oct. 4. Fox Sports 1 will also be the new home of a Tuesday-night WWE studio show which will cover all the happenings in the WWE universe.

Prior to the green flag, Coca-Cola 600 ticketholders can also enjoy a FREE pre-race concert featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick.

