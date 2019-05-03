CHEVY MENCS AT DOVER 1: Alex Bowman Breakout Session Transcript

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

GANDER RV 400

TEAM CHEVY BREAKOUT SESSION TRANSCRIPT

MAY 3, 2019



ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CAMARO ZL1, met with media and discussed Sunday’s race at Dover, practice speeds, and qualifying procedures and more. Full Transcript:

WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT MOVING BACK TO SINGLE-CAR QUALIFYING?

“I am kind of glad to be back to it and I am glad to be able to just do it once as opposed to three times. Sitting there and trying to find a hole is not that much fun for a driver. So, I understand why we had to do it and I get it for the fans. It’s probably not as good of a show as group qualifying, but it will be exciting here for sure.”

I ASKED KYLE BUSCH IF THE SPEEDS HAVE REACHED THE DANGER ZONE AND HE SAID WITHOUT QUESTION. DO YOU FEEL LIKE THEY HAVE REACHED THE DANGER ZONE?

“I think that we are paid to go fast. We are supposed to be the 40 best race car drivers and doing our jobs. Part of our job is to go fast. I am not going to complain about going too fast by any means, but we are definitely pretty quick.”

MANY DRIVERS HAVE SAID IT’S GOING TO BE A PHYSICAL RACE. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?

“Its always a physical race here. This place is the most physical place we go in my eyes except for the road courses. There are higher G forces and a lot going on and it’s a long day.”

DO YOU THINK IT FAVORS YOU WHEN IT GETS PHYSICAL?

“I hope so. I have been trying to get to that point and I have been working really hard to be in better shape all year and hope to get to a point where it does favor me. There is a reason that Jimmie Johnson has won so many times here. Its because he is probably the leader of that group.”

DO YOU HAVE TO PRACTICE GETTING ON AND OFF PIT ROAD HERE?

“Absolutely. You always have to practice it here because it’s a really tough pit road to get onto. We will practice that tomorrow and hopefully be good at it on Sunday.”

WE GO TO KANSAS NEXT WEEK; CAN YOU PREVIEW WHAT WE MIGHT SEE THERE?

“I think Kansas will be a place that showcases our new rules package. More so than a lot of places that we have been. If we are going to get the pack racing that everyone is craving, then that is a place where we might be able to do it. So, it will be interesting to see, and I will be excited to get there.”

IS IT BECAUSE THE TRACK IS WORN OUT A LITTLE BIT?

“Its not really worn out because they paved it about six years ago now. So, it’s fairly new pavement. Compared to a lot of places we run, its really high grip. It’s really the only fresher repave that has more than one groove. You can move around a lot and the top comes in really well.”

WHERE DO YOU FEEL YOU ARE AT AS FAR AS RUNNING DOVER?

“I feel like I have run well here in the past, especially in the Xfinity car. Last year we didn’t really get the results we deserved in the Cup car. I enjoy this place and its pretty cut and dry as far as how you drive it. You just have to get your car where you need it to, to be successful.”

WHAT HAS CHANGED WITH THE NEW PACKAGE THAT YOU HAVE NOTICED THIS YEAR?

“There is a lot more on throttle time and a ton more grip in the cars.”

WHAT IS YOUR THOUGHT ON SINGLE CAR QUALIFYING? DOES IT CHANGE YOUR APPROACH?

“Yeah, I mean you only get one chance at it and you have to get it all in one run. There is no saving your tires over the course of three runs. So, you just have to get it all in one shot.”

WHAT ABOUT THE SPEEDS HERE, IS IT TOO FAST?

“I don’t think there really is such a thing as too fast. But it’s really fast and it’s going to be hard to pass and super tough to race. But I am all for it.”

