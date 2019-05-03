CHEVY MENCS AT DOVER 1: Qualifying Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

GANDER RV 400

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING NOTES & QUOTES

MAY 3, 2019



TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Brakes Camaro ZL1

2nd William Byron, No. 24 Axalta Camaro ZL1

3rd Kyle Larson, No. 42 Credit One Bank Camaro ZL1

5th Alex Bowman, No. 88 Nationwide Small Business Camaro ZL1

12th Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

FS1 will telecast the 400-lap Gander RV 400 live at 2 p.m. ET Sunday, May 5. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA BRAKES CAMARO ZL1 – Pole Winner

YOU WON HERE IN THE FALL AND NOW YOU’VE CAPTURED YOUR FIRST POLE AT DOVER. WHAT WERE THOSE TWO QUALIFYING LAPS LIKE FOR YOU?

“Super fast. The corner speeds are just so high. There’s just a lot more throttle through the corner than what I feel like we’ve been carrying. But it was a lot of fun. Our NAPA Brakes Chevy was good right there. It’s always nice. This place can either be a lot of fun in qualifying, or it can be a handful. Today was one of those fun ones. Team Hendrick 1-2 (William Byron qualified 2nd) was awesome, Chevrolet power and everybody that contributes to our car has been working hard. Hopefully we can back it up on Sunday.”

LOOKING FORWARD TO SUNDAY WITH THE HIGH SPEEDS AND NEW PACKAGE, HOW MUCH OF A CHALLENGE IS THAT GOING TO BE FOR YOU PHYSICALLY?

“It’s going to be a really tough race. So, you’d better eat your Wheaties these next couple of days and hydrate, because I think Sunday is going to be tough, especially if the sun is out like it is right now. Just a big thanks to all my guys. The No. 9 team has been working really hard and all of our group. We have a good group. We’ve just got to keep after it and hopefully stay where we start on Sunday.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 2nd

ON HIS QUALIFYING EFFORT

“I feel like the early draw probably hurt us a bit, just with more rubber on the track from the Xfinity practice. Hopefully that doesn’t hurt too bad

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 3rd

“It’s tough only getting one shot at it. Well, two shots and two laps. But, I felt like I ran harder and smoother and better my second lap but I went a little slower. I was surprised by that. I wish I could be on the pole right now, but I’m pretty happy.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 12th

HOW WAS YOUR RUN?

“It is so early in the rundown it is really hard to tell where that is going to net, but we are sitting P3 now and there is still half the field to go. Unfortunately I don’t have anything good for you. It felt good in the car and it’s tight from where I am forward, and I am third. We will just see how it unfolds as the session rolls on.”

DID THE TRACK CHANGE ANY?

“We went a little slower but based on feel I didn’t think that it lost much at all. I ran a .50 in practice and ran in .0 here so it was a half second slower. Which doesn’t feel like it because you are running so fast.”

ARE THE ELEMENTS THAT MADE YOU GOOD HERE BEFORE STILL THERE WITH THIS NEW PACKAGE OR NOT?

“No, the way the track races is still the same. The things that I look for with my feet and my hands while driving the car, is still the same. The tools we have to make the cars go, the way the rules work, that whole element is different. But its still that same feel that I am looking for to try and place the car.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 AAA CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 16th

HOW WAS YOUR LAP? “We just missed it a little bit. I think a tenth would have put me in the top-12. If we had that, I think that would have put us where we were competitive. The car seems like its got a lot of speed, so we just have to go to work and get our car handling a little better. It was a big swing from this morning to this afternoon with the heat. So, it was hard to hit but I felt like our guys did a pretty good job of keeping the car decent for us.”

HOW ABOUT THE NEW QUALIFYING FORMAT?

“I love single car qualifying. It’s cool, but it puts a lot of pressure on the driver because everyone is watching you.

