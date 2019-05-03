CHEVY MENCS AT DOVER 1: Ty Dillon Breakout Session Highlights

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

GANDER RV 400

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

MAY 3, 2019



TY DILLON, NO. 13 TWISTED TEA CAMARO ZL1 Media Breakout Session Highlights:

INAUDIBLE:

“Running against the wall has been more and more important each year. But we throw this new package at it and I don’t know what that’ll look like. Whether we get a lot of drafting, which could be very key in determining the race. I hope we do it. I think it will be a really fun race. I’m excited for that. Every week is a different monster than we’re figuring out. I think Kansas is going to be a really good one.”

THERE IS TALK THAT WITH SUCH HIGH SPEEDS, WE MAY BE APPROACHING A DANGER ZONE WITH THE CARS AND SAFETY. AS A DRIVER, WHAT DO YOU FEEL?

“I feel the same way. I think it’s not a good speed, at least for a race. I think if it’s a different kind of series, maybe; but I think it’s gotten too fast. I think it’s going to be tough to put on a good race. But we’re all going to go out here and do the best we can. But, if something out of your control happens and you hit the wall at some of these speeds in qualifying, we’re getting into the danger of people are going to get hurt. And, I don’t think it’s a very smart thing.”

WHAT’S YOUR OPINION OF SINGLE-CAR QUALIFYING? DO YOU PREFER THAT OVER GROUP QUALIFYING? DOES THAT CHANGE YOUR OVERALL APPROACH TO QUALIFYING?

“Yeah, the mindset is going to be a little bit different, obviously. There are some things I feel like that we picked up on with the group qualifying that helped us. I like that. It was a different game. It’s all called qualifying, but it’s all been different. I’ve actually never done single car qualifying in Cup. I think the only time I did it was in Trucks my first year. Ever since then, It’s been group. But I think the theory is still the same. You go as fast as you can and do what you can. I think it’s up to the fans whether they want excitement or not. I thought the group qualifying was fun and exciting, but I think this is what everybody was wanting to see.”

YOU WON SOME STAGES THIS YEAR. HOW DOES THAT MAKE YOU FEEL?

“Yeah, those were big moments for our team. Big boost of momentum, and, just great for our overall growth as a team. I don’t think anybody expected us to have two stage wins. I think we’re only in a group of four or five drivers that have two stage wins. We’re proud of that. We have a lot of room to still grow, but to accomplish things we have accomplished, I feel pretty good.”

