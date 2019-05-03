Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net – Dover International Speedway – Race Advance

Race 11 of 36:

Coming off his season-best finish of 11th at Talladega, Corey LaJoie and the Go Fas Racing team head to Delaware, the site of this weekend’s Gander RV 400. The Charlotte, NC-native owns a top-10 as well as a top-15 at the Monster Mile, finishes he earned in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2016 and 2017, respectively. Dover International Speedway, celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, marks the third weekend of 2019 that the Keen Parts colors will be plastered on the No. 32 Mustang.

Corvettes are all they do, so whether you’re looking for a complete interior for your vintage ’58 Corvette or a performance accessory for your ’09, they have the Corvette part you need and the expertise you want. For your Corvette exterior, they got you covered bumper-to-bumper. They even have emblems, moldings, grilles, bumpers and brackets, fiberglass, exterior trim and weather stripping. For the interior, they have steering wheels, seats, dash pads, consoles, carpeting, door panels, seat belts, interior trim and fasteners. Under the hood, they’ve got it all from air cleaners to exhaust systems, air conditioning, radiators, and valve covers all the way down to the decals and correct fasteners to bolt it all back together. For more information, please visit www.corvetteparts.net

or call 1-844-Tom-Keen.

Don’t miss the action at the one-mile track – the Gander RV 400 will be broadcast on FS1 on Sunday, May 5 at 2:00 PM ET.

Last weekend at Talladega for the No. 32 Schluter Systems team:

The Schluter Systems team qualified 36th for the 500-mile event. LaJoie was able to slither through a multi-car crash on lap 10 to ultimately end Stage One 14th with a conservative strategy. The 27-year-old continued to race much of Stage Two in the top 20, hanging onto the back of the pack to avoid any potential calamity. When the flags were displayed to signal the end of Stage Two, the No. 32 was 19th. Avoiding another pileup, LaJoie concluded the day with an impressive 11th-place result. He currently holds the 29th-spot on the standings.

LaJoie on the upcoming weekend at Dover International Speedway:

“Dover is called “The Monster Mile” for a reason. It can be a track that really tests different components on the car because of the high-load on the cars. It’s a really fun track to race and it will definitely be interesting with the new package that NASCAR has introduced this season. I’m hoping we can continue moving up the points race with the positive momentum from Talladega and give the whole CorvetteParts.net/Keen Parts group a great finish.”

Corey LaJoie Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Dover International Speedway:

Starts: 3

Average Start: 36th

Average Finish: 34th

Best Finish: 30th (2018)

