NASCAR Postpones Dover race to Monday

Rain invaded the Dover, Delaware area on Saturday night and did not let up throughout Sunday as it forced NASCAR to cancel the Gander RV 400 to Monday afternoon.

There was a 75% chance of rain to begin with but that increased to 100% in the early morning hours of Sunday.

After a long part of the day, NASCAR dried the track, and completed prerace ceremonies. However, right before NASCAR took the one to go flag, the rain came again and after five minutes of riding around, they brought the teams down pit road and called it.

There will also be a competition caution on Lap 40 due to all of the rubber being gone from the rain.

Fox Sports will have coverage, starting at Noon, on FS1.

It will be an all Hendrick’s front row with last week’s winner and defending winner from last fall’s Dover race, Chase Elliott will start on the pole with William Byron right next him.