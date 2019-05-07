HFR NGOTS Kansas Preview

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 2

– Best start: 8 (2018)

– Best finish: 3 (2018)

– Laps Led: 6

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 6, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 4, Laps Led: 39, Poles : 1

Notes:

– Stewart Friesen and the No. 52 team will utilize chassis No. 301. He last competed with this truck at Texas in March where he started ninth and finished second.

– Friesen enters the Kansas race weekend third in points, just 11 points out of first.

– Friesen has qualified inside the top 10 in every race this season.

Quote:

“I’m always ready to get back behind the wheel of this 52 Chevy Silverado. Our team has been working hard all year and we’ve been knocking on the door of getting that first win. We didn’t have the finish we wanted last week but, that just helps me to stay motivated and go out there and give it everything this week. The truck we have this week is my favorite truck I’ve raced all year, we were so good with it in Texas but, ended up second. Hopefully we can go out there and finish the job this week.”

ABOUT HALMAR FRIESEN RACING

Halmar Friesen Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with driver Stewart Friesen. More information can be found at https://halmarracing.com/ and https://stewartfriesen.net/.