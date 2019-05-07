OutWest Express Rolls into Kansas Speedway with Matt Tifft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 7, 2019) – OutWest Express, one of the top providers of transportation services in the Southwest, will join Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Matt Tifft for the “Digital Ally 400” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, OutWest Express provides cost-effective and dependable transportation services, including 24-hour dispatch, expedited freight transit and company-owned tractors and trailers. Featuring performance-based engine monitoring systems and aerodynamic equipment designed to promote fuel efficiency, OutWest Express’s top-of-the-line fleet is ready and well-equipped for all types of transportation situations.

“We are excited to team up with Matt Tifft and Front Row Motorsports this weekend at Kansas Speedway,” said Zachary Chilson, VP of OutWest Express. “Kansas City is a major hub for our fleet and we are proud to provide stable job opportunities to the community. Teaming up with the 36 car is a great way to show NASCAR fans across the country who we are and what we can do.”

“It’s always great to team up with a new partner, especially a company like OutWest Express, whose core values resonate so well with the NASCAR fanbase,” said Tifft. “I’m proud to have them on the car this weekend and I’m glad we can help carry their message on track.”

The No. 36 OutWest Express Ford Mustang will make its debut at Kansas Speedway on Friday, May 10 for practice and qualifying. The “Digital Ally 400” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will air Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

For more information about OutWest Express, visit OutWestExpress.com and follow OutWest Express on Facebook: Facebook.com/outwestexpressllc.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Surface and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at Facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.