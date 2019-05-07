Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Kansas Advance

Team: No. 17 SunnyD Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Kansas Speedway

Stenhouse has 12 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Kansas Speedway with an average starting position of 14.3 and average finishing position of 18.5.

Stenhouse knows how to get to victory lane at Kansas. He overcame being two laps down with less than a 100 laps remaining to persevere to claim his sixth win of the 2012 NASCAR Xfinity season at Kansas Speedway.

One Year Ago at Kansas

As green flag pit-stops began to cycle through in stage three, Pattie chose to long pit keeping Stenhouse out as long as he could in hopes that the SunnyD Ford would have fresher tires if the race stayed green. The strategy call paid off allowing Stenhouse to lead ten laps.

Shortly after taking the wave around to get back on the lead lap with 31 laps remaining, the caution waved allowing Stenhouse to pit for four fresh tires and splash of fuel. The SunnyD Ford lined up in the 13th position for the final 25-lap shootout. On the restart, Stenhouse was able to slide thru as a multi-car accident occurred ahead of him.

After the red flag was lifted, Stenhouse lined up in the 10th position for the final nine laps but lost one spot forcing him to settle with an 11th-place finish.

Fifth Third Day

Every year Fifth Third celebrates 5/3 day on May 3rd by volunteering at local food banks and hosting food drives, among other charitable acts.

With the team in Dover on May 3rd, Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 17 team will be going to Second Harvest Food Bank today, May 7, to help support the Fifth Third initiative of helping the local communities.

On the Car

Iconic brand and thirst quenching favorite SunnyD will return to the No. 17 this weekend as the primary partner on the No. 17 Ford Mustang.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Kansas:

“Kansas is a fast, smooth track and is a lot of fun to race at night. I feel like our intermediate program this year has shown some strength so I’m looking forward to this weekend. The past couple of weeks we have struggled with our finishes so overall we just need to have a solid weekend with no mistakes.”