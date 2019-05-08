Angela Ruch – Digital Ally 250 Race Advance

Digital Ally 250 | Kansas Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 The Ruch Life Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Angela Ruch

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Angela_Ruch

Angela Ruch on Racing at Kansas: “Racing on my first Mother’s Day weekend truly feels like a blessing. I cannot think of a better way to celebrate motherhood than by showing my son to never stop pursuing your passions.”

Ruch at Kansas: Friday night’s race at Kanas Speedway marks Ruch’s first at the 1.5-mile track.

This will be Ruch’s second start with Niece Motorsports. The new mom has made three NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts so far this season at Daytona International Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway, with a best finish of eighth in Daytona.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will carry The Ruch Life colors this week at Kansas Speedway. The Ruch life not only follows the emotional and unpredictable journey of Angela Ruch’s return to the race track, but also her and her husband’s journey to adopt a baby and start a family.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson, Timothy Peters and Angela Ruch. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.