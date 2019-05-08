Matt DiBenedetto – No. 95 Digital Momentum / HubSpot Toyota Camry Preview

Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway

No. 95 Digital Momentum / HubSpot Toyota Camry Notes:

· DIBENEDETTO BY THE NUMBERS: In eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Kansas, Matt DiBenedetto has an average start of 30.1 and an average finish of 26.0 and has completed 2,099 of 2,138 (98.2 percent) career laps and has led for one lap. DiBenedetto’s best finishing position at Kansas is 22nd which he’s earned twice (October 2017 and May 2018).

· MODERNIZE YOUR MARKETING MACHINE: In addition to changing car manufacturers by switching to Toyota, Leavine Family Racing also made some changes to their sales and marketing machine in 2019. In partnership with Digital Momentum, LFR launched a digital marketing program to augment their business development efforts. This weekend the team is excited to announce a digital marketing event that will take place adjacent to the Chicago race in June. The event, produced by Digital Momentum and co-sponsored by LFR and HubSpot, is an opportunity for businesses to learn how they can #growbetter in the digital age, through the inbound marketing methodology. The panel of industry-expert speakers assembled for this half-day event will be anchored by Dan Tyre, Sales Director at HubSpot, and an original member of the HubSpot team. Representatives from LFR will also be there to share their experience and what they’ve learned on their digital marketing journey. You can register to attend this event, for free, here: https://digmo.co/GrowBetter.

· RACE INFO: The Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile) begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 11th. The race will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Kansas:

Date Event: S F Laps Status

05/09/15 Sponge Bob Square Pants 400 35 25 266/267 Running

10/18/15 Hollywood Casino 400 34 30 265/269 Running

05/07/16 GoBowling.com 400 24 30 264/267 Running

10/16/16 Hollywood Casino 400 27 24 267/267 Running

05/13/17 Go Bowling 400 23 32 243/267 Running

10/22/17 Hollywood Casino 400 30 22 267/267 Running

05/12/18 KC Masterpiece 400 37 22 263/267 Running

10/21/18 Hollywood Casino 400 31 23 264/267 Running

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 8 0 0 0 0

DiBenedetto’s 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

11 0 0 0 0 50 21.4 23.1

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

151 0 0 4 0 73 30.4 28.5

From the Driver’s Seat:

Matt DiBenedetto: “Kansas has always been one of my top 1.5-mile tracks we race at because it has aged a little bit and the groove has widened out where you can run from the very bottom of the track up to the very top of it. I think it’s a place that a lot of drivers like because of the various lanes we can race there. There will probably be a lot less off-throttle time now, and I anticipate that we’ll probably be wide-open all the way around the track. I think that passing will be better this weekend than what we experienced in Dover because you can have lane options to find clean air, since dirty air is basically a problem everywhere. So far this season, I feel that we’ve been pretty decent at 1.5-mile tracks, and I feel that we’ve been pretty good at making up positions on restarts at them. I think that restarts are going to be a big focus this weekend because we’re most likely going to need to put our cars in uncomfortable positions to try and make up spots because track position is more important this year than it has been in the past.”

From the Pit Box:

Mike Wheeler: “I think that this weekend will be a mix between Vegas and Texas type of racing that we saw earlier this season. I feel that it’s definitely going to yield a closer-knit group on restarts and drafting on straightaways will be part of the focus. The reasoning for that is that speeds are up and this new package itself allows for drafting. We will be a little grip-limited in the corners so there will probably be some lifting in dirty air through the corner since the banking at Kansas is relatively flatter compared to Turns 3 and 4 in Texas as well as Vegas in general. Ultimately, Kansas is a pretty smooth track, so the bumps and car attitude won’t change that much during the course of a lap. Passing will be a concern in the fact that fortunately, the track does widen out some during the race. There will be two or three-wide groves that generally pan out, but it’s a question of whether the top lane becomes the dominant lane or not, so we’ll need to see that as the race goes on. Fortunately, the corners at Kansas in the past have been friendly enough to allow two or three-wide racing that you may be able to get some good runs on the straightaways in order to make some passing in the corners happen. Again, this is a new track with this package along with a new tire for this weekend, it’s always something that we just need to learn as much as we can once we unload and get on track.”

About Digital Momentum:

For over 20 years, Digital Momentum (formerly RACERSITES) has delivered winning digital marketing solutions to top brands in the motorsport and automotive performance industries. A HubSpot Certified Agency Partner, Digital Momentum helps companies grow by combining their industry-specific knowledge with user-centric web design and development principles, along with the inbound marketing methodology, to deliver marketing you can measure. For more information, visit: www.digitalmomentum.com.

About HubSpot:

HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 48,000 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot’s award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to manage the customer experience from awareness to advocacy.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA HQ); Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; and Portsmouth, NH.

For more information, visit: www.HubSpot.com