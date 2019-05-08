Ross Chastain – Digital Ally 250 Race Advance

Digital Ally 250 | Kansas Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 TrüNorth™/Paul Jr. Designs Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Kansas: “Last week didn’t quite go as planned, but we never gave up and we were able to earn another top-10 finish. We’ve been really strong on the mile-and-a-half tracks to start the season, so I feel very confident that we’ll be able to rebound with a strong result in Kansas.”

Chastain at Kansas: Chastain has two NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) starts at Kansas Speedway, with a best finish of 18th in 2017.

In addition, Chastain has made four NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Kansas Speedway, earning two top-15 and three top-20 finishes.

Chastain also has two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the TrüNorth™ colors at Kansas Speedway. TrüNorth™ is the leading provider of commercial asset related warranty programs and services for dealers, fleets, owner-operators, and commercial finance companies.

The paint scheme that Chastain will run was designed by Paul Teutul, Jr. of Paul Jr. Designs and star of “American Chopper”, in partnership with TrüNorth™.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with drivers Ross Chastain, Reid Wilson, Timothy Peters, Angela Ruch and Kyle Benjamin. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.